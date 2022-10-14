ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
PROTESTS
CNN

Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
POTUS
CBS News

Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size

A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Haberman on Trump: ‘He wants The New York Times to approve of him’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Thursday that former President Trump’s attacks on her and The New York Times are driven by his desire for their approval. “He wants The New York Times to approve of him, and I just happen to be the person who covers him more than other people at this paper,” Haberman told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday night, adding, “I really can’t overstate how much his fixation on the paper drives this.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Trump subpoenaed by the January 6 committee. Now what?

The House January 6 committee took the extraordinary and theatrical step of voting to subpoena former President Donald Trump on Thursday. A coda to its public hearings, the subpoena might not lead to Trump's testimony and handing over of documents, but it will act as a teaser for what's to come.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Trump Subpoena Could Come in a Matter of Days, Lawmaker Raskin Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack could issue a subpoena for former President Donald Trump within a matter of days, Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democratic committee member, said on Thursday in an interview with CNN. (Reporting by Katherine Jakcson and Doina...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

The destructive power of the ‘fifth estate’

In today’s environment, one could argue that social media has become a primary source of information just as much as the traditional press — regardless of whether the content is reliable or not. The press, free from government control and oversight, has long been referred to as the fourth estate because of its watchdog role […] The post The destructive power of the ‘fifth estate’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 3 killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes — a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Air attacks in central Kyiv had become a rarity in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones, their blasts echoing across the city, sowed terror and frayed nerves. One of the drones slammed into a residential building, killing three people, said the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Energy facilities were also among...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy