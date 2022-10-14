Read full article on original website
Haberman asks Trump how he found out about the insurrection. Hear his reply
CNN's Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss what former President Donald Trump told Haberman he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot. Haberman interviewed the former president for an upcoming book.
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time
Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book
CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
Trump reacts to committee's unanimous vote to subpoena him
Former President Donald Trump is blasting the January 6 committee's unanimous vote to subpoena him for documents and testimony.
Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments
Congressman Adam Schiff responded with derision on Sunday to Donald Trump’s assertion that the president of the United States can declassify top-secret materials “just by thinking about it”, without going through a formal review process. Asked by host Jake Tapper to respond to comments the former president...
Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere
The drama of the Jan. 6 Committee may still not be enough for Democrats.
Haberman on Trump: ‘He wants The New York Times to approve of him’
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Thursday that former President Trump’s attacks on her and The New York Times are driven by his desire for their approval. “He wants The New York Times to approve of him, and I just happen to be the person who covers him more than other people at this paper,” Haberman told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday night, adding, “I really can’t overstate how much his fixation on the paper drives this.”
Tapper rolls the tape on Trump's attacks on Haberman. See her response
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reacts to past attacks by former President Donald Trump.
Trump subpoenaed by the January 6 committee. Now what?
The House January 6 committee took the extraordinary and theatrical step of voting to subpoena former President Donald Trump on Thursday. A coda to its public hearings, the subpoena might not lead to Trump's testimony and handing over of documents, but it will act as a teaser for what's to come.
Trump Subpoena Could Come in a Matter of Days, Lawmaker Raskin Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack could issue a subpoena for former President Donald Trump within a matter of days, Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democratic committee member, said on Thursday in an interview with CNN. (Reporting by Katherine Jakcson and Doina...
Who Makes HIMARS and How Much Do Missile Launchers Cost?
Ukrainian forces have successfully used the rocket launchers to strike ammunition depots, bridges and other key targets, hindering Russia's war effort.
The destructive power of the ‘fifth estate’
In today’s environment, one could argue that social media has become a primary source of information just as much as the traditional press — regardless of whether the content is reliable or not. The press, free from government control and oversight, has long been referred to as the fourth estate because of its watchdog role […] The post The destructive power of the ‘fifth estate’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 3 killed
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes — a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Air attacks in central Kyiv had become a rarity in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones, their blasts echoing across the city, sowed terror and frayed nerves. One of the drones slammed into a residential building, killing three people, said the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Energy facilities were also among...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv death toll rises after 28 Russian drones hit city, says mayor
At least three people killed after Russia launches further attacks on Kyiv early Monday morning
Russia hits Kyiv with ‘kamikaze’ drones despite Putin pledge on no further strikes
Drones seen swooping low across skies of Ukraine’s capital as residents head for shelters
