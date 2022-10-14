ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dead, 4 injured in Staten Island ambulance crash: officials

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was killed and four other people injured when an ambulance and an SUV collided at a Westerleigh intersection early Friday.

The Richmond University Medical Center ambulance sat on its side, partly pushed onto the sidewalk near Jewett and Maine avenues following the 6:30 a.m. crash, PIX11 News’ Tom Kaminski observed from AIR11.

First responders transported five people from the scene to area hospitals, including a civilian in what FDNY officials described as critical condition. The other four patients — three EMS workers and a second civilian — were described as having injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening.

An NYPD spokesperson later said that a woman injured in the collision died. She was the patient in the ambulance who was on her way to a hospital after being hit by a car while walking. At that point, she was not likely to die, but she suffered fatal injuries when the ambulance was t-boned by another vehicle, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

