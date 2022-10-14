Woman dead, 4 injured in Staten Island ambulance crash: officials
WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was killed and four other people injured when an ambulance and an SUV collided at a Westerleigh intersection early Friday.
The Richmond University Medical Center ambulance sat on its side, partly pushed onto the sidewalk near Jewett and Maine avenues following the 6:30 a.m. crash, PIX11 News’ Tom Kaminski observed from AIR11.More Staten Island News
First responders transported five people from the scene to area hospitals, including a civilian in what FDNY officials described as critical condition. The other four patients — three EMS workers and a second civilian — were described as having injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening.
An NYPD spokesperson later said that a woman injured in the collision died. She was the patient in the ambulance who was on her way to a hospital after being hit by a car while walking. At that point, she was not likely to die, but she suffered fatal injuries when the ambulance was t-boned by another vehicle, police said.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 2