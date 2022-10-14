Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus; Nasdaq Hits 2-Year Low
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early
These two companies are growing their revenue and earnings with each passing year.
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
2 Dazzling Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in This Bear Market
These stocks are cheap and have great recent track records of growth.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million
All of these businesses slowly made millionaires out of everyday investors.
Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
Motley Fool
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Albertsons, Tesla, Beyond Meat, Delta and More
JPMorgan Chase — The bank gained 2.8% after topping estimates for the recent quarter. JPMorgan Chase said net interest income surged 34% to $17.6 billion in the period due to higher rates. Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley's stock slumped 4.6% after the bank posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Revenue also...
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
Motley Fool
2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold Forever
E-commerce software platform Shopify continued to gain market share in U.S. retail through the first half of 2022. Cloud service provider DigitalOcean offers a simple interface, a sizable learning community, and round-the-clock customer support. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
Motley Fool
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 a Share
Top tech stocks don't have to come with prohibitive price tags.
