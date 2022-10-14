Read full article on original website
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'
President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
Adam Kinzinger warns that a GOP-led House could try to impeach Biden every week
Kinzinger said that a weekly impeachment vote would be what's in store for Congress if "crazies" get to take control in a GOP-majority House.
Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
In Ron Johnson Debate, Mandela Barnes Destroys GOP’s Fearmongering Narrative On Crime
Mandela Barnes‘ first debate against Ron Johnson exposed glaring hypocrisies from both Wisconsin’s incumbent Republican senator and the Republican Party at large, particularly on the topic of crime. The two squared off Friday night in Milwaukee as the Democratic nominee and Wisconsin’s sitting lieutenant governor also held Johnson...
Marjorie Taylor Greene debate – live: Republican claims she was a ‘victim’ of Jan 6 riot and insults moderator
Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday. Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant...
Kari Lake and 'MAGA' Republicans mock Liz Cheney for saying she may campaign for Democrats
A host of pro-Trump Republicans mocked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the critic of the former president revealed she would consider campaigning for Democrats in 2024. Cheney, who has vowed to leave the Republican Party after she was defeated in her primary last month, pledged to fight against election deniers such as Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake.
Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
Key GOP donor backs Dem after House Republican ousted over Trump impeachment
Former Romney financier David Nierenberg says he is siding with moderation over far-right rhetoric in Washington State. David Nierenberg has funded a lot of Republican candidates over the years. But when GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler lost her primary in August, he switched sides to fund Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez over the Trump-backed Republican who advanced to the general election.
Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson
He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash.
Chuck Todd came to Wisconsin to find out why the state is so divided. Here's what he found.
Earlier this fall, NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd visited Wisconsin as he sought to assess one of the most polarized political battlegrounds in the country. From Act 10 more than a decade ago to the attempted recall of former Gov. Scott Walker to close presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, the state is...
Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney can stand up to Arizona's MAGA slate. Why can't Doug Ducey?
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on Tuesday endorsed Democrats Katie Hobbs and Adrian Fontes for governor and secretary of state. “Those who are responsible for the violence on January 6th and those who have pushed the Big Lie since the 2020 election must not gain higher office,” wrote Kinzinger, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. “The fate of our Republic depends on that.”
Obama to Join Campaigns in Key States Ahead of Midterms
Former president Barack Obama is set to join the campaign trail at the end of October, hosting rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia ahead of the midterms. His office said Saturday that he will appear at an event in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and others. On Oct. 29 he will join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit. Then later that day he will campaign for Wisconsin lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and others in Milwaukee. The office said it would release news about other campaign stops at a later date. Democrats will be hoping Obama’s appearances will energize the base and encourage turnout.
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 conspiracies will go away because of panel’s work
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday said the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has helped dissipate conspiracy theories and quell misunderstanding about the 2020 presidential election and the insurrection. “Our mandate is to tell the American people the truth, come up with...
WATCH: Paul Ryan says Trump won't be 2024 nominee and cites 'unelectability'
Former Speaker of the House and Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan made his prediction for 2024, and, according to him, former President Donald Trump is not making a return appearance as the Republican nominee. “Whether he runs or not, I don’t really know if it matters. He’s not going...
Wisconsin Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes both on the attack in final Senate debate
Wisconsin Senate candidates Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes both on the attack in final Senate debate
Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers
MADISON, Wis. — Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
Bill barring Saudi-backed golf tournament edges toward law
A Senate panel advanced legislation Thursday barring sports organizations bankrolled by sovereign wealth funds from holding events in N.J. The post Bill barring Saudi-backed golf tournament edges toward law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
