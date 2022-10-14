ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'

President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WISN

Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake and 'MAGA' Republicans mock Liz Cheney for saying she may campaign for Democrats

A host of pro-Trump Republicans mocked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the critic of the former president revealed she would consider campaigning for Democrats in 2024. Cheney, who has vowed to leave the Republican Party after she was defeated in her primary last month, pledged to fight against election deniers such as Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake.
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Key GOP donor backs Dem after House Republican ousted over Trump impeachment

Former Romney financier David Nierenberg says he is siding with moderation over far-right rhetoric in Washington State. David Nierenberg has funded a lot of Republican candidates over the years. But when GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler lost her primary in August, he switched sides to fund Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez over the Trump-backed Republican who advanced to the general election.
WASHINGTON STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Editorial: Election deceiver, science fabulist, billionaire benefactor. After 12 years, it's time to term-limit Sen. Ron Johnson

He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost. He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
WISCONSIN STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney can stand up to Arizona's MAGA slate. Why can't Doug Ducey?

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on Tuesday endorsed Democrats Katie Hobbs and Adrian Fontes for governor and secretary of state. “Those who are responsible for the violence on January 6th and those who have pushed the Big Lie since the 2020 election must not gain higher office,” wrote Kinzinger, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. “The fate of our Republic depends on that.”
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Obama to Join Campaigns in Key States Ahead of Midterms

Former president Barack Obama is set to join the campaign trail at the end of October, hosting rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia ahead of the midterms. His office said Saturday that he will appear at an event in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and others. On Oct. 29 he will join Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit. Then later that day he will campaign for Wisconsin lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and others in Milwaukee. The office said it would release news about other campaign stops at a later date. Democrats will be hoping Obama’s appearances will energize the base and encourage turnout.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy