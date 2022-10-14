ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Arizona At Washington

And as the script had played out, the Wildcats took the ball right back and marched down to within the Washington 15. With less than 2 minutes to play, Martin and Tuli Letuligasenoa combined to sack de Laura, forcing UA to use a timeout. And then Voi Tunuufi came up with arguably the play of the day, a 10-yard sack that forced the 'Cats to use another timeout.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Ducks move inside AP top-10 during bye week

Oregon’s matchup next week became even more exciting, as the Ducks have moved into the AP Top-10, coming at No. 10 overall. The Ducks moved up two spots during their bye week as losses by USC and Oklahoma State bumped a few teams up. One of those teams includes UCLA, as the Bruins moved to No. 9 overall.
CORVALLIS, OR
High School Football PRO

Tucson, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Nogales High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Valley Christian High School football team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

In the Arizona Senate District 22 race, all candidates are write-ins. Here's what to know about them

Voters have until Nov. 8 to decide who will fill the 30 open seats in the Arizona Senate, where election winners will go on to craft policies around issues ranging from voting rights to abortion over the next two years. The Senate race in left-leaning Legislative District 22 may be the most unusual in the state. Nine hopefuls are vying for the Tolleson area's seat in that contest, but each of them is a write-in candidate so their names won't actually appear...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy