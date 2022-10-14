Our planet is still heavily reliant on the burning of fossil fuels in order to generate energy. With the burning of fossil fuels comes the emission of harmful gases that can continue to alter the climate of our planet. A technology that we currently have access to that can help mitigate the harm of burning fossil fuels known as carbon capture and storage, or CCS. Carbon capture technologies remove carbon from the atmosphere and either permanently store the carbon underground or re-purpose the carbon for use in other sectors.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO