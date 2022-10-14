Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
Recycling Today
Li-Cycle opens Alabama facility
Li-Cycle Corp., headquartered in Toronto, has announced that its Tuscaloosa, Alabama, spoke facility has started commercial operations. The Alabama facility joins the company’s other spokes in Gilbert, Arizona; Rochester, New York; and Kingston, Ontario. The company says its Alabama spoke is strategically located to support the recycling needs of...
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda joint venture to launch EVs starting in 2026
Sony and Honda on Thursday announced the formation of the new joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles. The first vehicle will be built by Honda at a plant in North America and start deliveries in the U.S. by spring 2026. SHM...
Autoweek.com
This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub
Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
Oil giant Exxon was ordered to reinstate 2 employees and pay $800,000 for illegally firing them after suspecting them of leaking information to the media
Exxon said it terminated one scientist for mishandling company data and another for having a bad attitude and job hunting, per the Labor Department.
Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days
In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can't.
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
KGW
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Electric vehicles might now be able to charge in 10 minutes due to record-breaking battery
How long do electric vehicles take to charge? How this new battery could change electric vehicles and make them mainstream.
electrek.co
Tesla is running into issues building battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin
Tesla is reportedly running into problems establishing battery cell production at Gigafactory Berlin, and it is moving battery manufacturing equipment to Texas. For over two years now, Tesla has been working to build its own battery cells with a new 4680 format. The plan is critical to the company’s long-term growth as it powers its next generation of electric vehicles using a new structural battery pack architecture.
Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
teslarati.com
Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing USS
Tesla saves an estimated $114 per car by removing ultrasonic sensors (USS) and switching to its Tesla Vision, according to a cost breakdown analysis by Munro Live’s Mike Lane. In October, Tesla announced that it is replacing its USS with Tesla Vision by removing them from the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
A US firm debuts the world's first pilot of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler
Hyster Company, a lift truck designer and manufacturer, has unveiled what could possibly be the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. Powered by two 45kw hydrogen fuel cells from Nuvera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster's parent company Hyster-Yale Group, the pilot program of the industry-standard H1050-1150XD-CH container handler has begun at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles.
Fairfield Sun Times
Using Old Electric Car Batteries as Grid Storage Might Not Work
As electric vehicles (EVs) rapidly rise in popularity, many people are understandably wondering what will happen to all of their spent batteries. After perhaps twenty or so years of driving, vehicle batteries will not be able to accept charge as quickly and might only have 70% of their initial capacity. So what then?
A Battery Made From Seaweed Could Solve The Lithium Problem And Make EVs Better
With the advent of the electric vehicle, the world will face some unique challenges. If everyone switches to EVs, there may be increased strain on the electrical grid. There's also the issue of recharging times and the problems associated with a relatively limited range, but scientists have recently found a way to recharge EV batteries in just 10 minutes, while new insights into aerodynamics are helping to boost range. But there's still a big issue. Lithium isn't getting any cheaper or any more abundant.
makeuseof.com
What Is an Aluminum-Air Battery?
As the EV market continues to gain momentum, some car buyers still have concerns about range and lithium-ion battery safety. To address these valid concerns, a lot of money and time is being spent developing new battery technologies. In recent years, companies have been investing in an old but improved...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0