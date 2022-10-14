ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

mynbc5.com

The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Adirondack Explorer

As home prices soar, so do assessments

Real estate boom presents dilemma for assessors across the Adirondacks. When an updated assessment arrived at Anthony Siquier’s residence in Jay, the small business owner was more than a little peeved. The assessed value on his single-family home on 2.5 acres climbed an acute angle upward to $337,000 from...
JAY, NY
VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge construction update

TRAFFIC IMPACT: US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are tight curves approaching the temporary bridge, and trucks are advised to reduce speed to 15 mph. Bicycles should use caution while crossing the bridge.
GRAND ISLE, VT
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Application for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief now taking names

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief application site is now taking names. Friday the website began a beta launch, taking applications for those that qualify for loan debt forgiveness, they say the hope was to refine the process ahead of the official launch. Those who qualify...
mynbc5.com

Crews investigating structure fire in Champlain

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A structure fire in Champlain is under investigation. Multiple crews responded to the scene of the fire at a building on Route 9 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say everyone in the building got out safely and no injuries were reported. The origin of the...
CHAMPLAIN, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Peru Stays Unbeaten: Section 7 Football Highlights

The Peru Nighthawk Football team now stands alone, after beating the Moriah Vikings on Friday Night. The battle of unbeatens leaves only Peru left perfect in Section 7 Football. Highlights from the game, and here from the one man wrecking crew for the hawks, Jack Hanson, in the video above. Where you will also be […]
PERU, NY
mynbc5.com

Person dies after being hit by car on Shelburne Road

SHELBURNE, Vt. — A pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking on Shelburne Road last week has died. Shelburne Police were called to the area of Shelburne Road and Harrington Ave. last Wednesday after receiving a report that a person had been hit by a vehicle that was traveling north on Shelburne Road. The person was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County are looking for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist in Beekmantown and then took off. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Route 22. Investigators say a 52-year-old man on a bike was hit from behind by a...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Police investigating report of car chase, gunfire in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — The Essex police department is seeking the public's help with their investigation into a car chase that resulted in a shooting on Friday night. Police say that on Friday Oct. 14, police responded to a report of a truck chasing and shooting at a car on River Road just after 7 p.m.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man faces up to 35 years in prison following July shooting incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he appeared in federal court on Monday to answer charges stemming from aJuly 2 shooting incident. Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington was charged with federal drug and firearm offenses after he was arrested for firing a gun at a bus stop on North Avenue this summer.
BURLINGTON, VT

