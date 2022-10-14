Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
mychamplainvalley.com
Health official stresses importance of getting the bivalent booster
Plattsburgh, NY — As of Sunday, there were 3 confirmed new COVID cases in Essex County, 5 in Franklin County and 21 in Clinton County. Debra Tackett of the Clinton County Health Department stressed the importance of getting the newest booster shot for COVID-19 if you are eligible. “The...
As home prices soar, so do assessments
Real estate boom presents dilemma for assessors across the Adirondacks. When an updated assessment arrived at Anthony Siquier’s residence in Jay, the small business owner was more than a little peeved. The assessed value on his single-family home on 2.5 acres climbed an acute angle upward to $337,000 from...
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
NYS Music
Waterhole Music Lounge Announces Fall 2022 Live Entertainment Schedule
The Waterhole Music Lounge in Saranac Lake has announced its Fall 2022 live entertainment schedule, featuring an irresistible lineup of music. The Waterhole Music Lounge is located on Main Street in Saranac Lake and serves as a spot for locals and tourists to gather together and enjoy all types of music.
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge construction update
TRAFFIC IMPACT: US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are tight curves approaching the temporary bridge, and trucks are advised to reduce speed to 15 mph. Bicycles should use caution while crossing the bridge.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Heated competition emerges in Franklin County House races
For the past decade, Franklin County has consistently sent Republicans to the Vermont House of Representatives, with a handful of exceptions. This fall, the party hopes to pick up even more seats, but it will face a series of competitive races. In St. Albans City, Republican Joe Luneau is seeking...
WCAX
Application for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief now taking names
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief application site is now taking names. Friday the website began a beta launch, taking applications for those that qualify for loan debt forgiveness, they say the hope was to refine the process ahead of the official launch. Those who qualify...
UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere
Because of an influx of patients clogging the emergency room on Friday, UVM Medical Center encouraged patients to only seek out the emergency department in medical emergencies. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere.
mynbc5.com
Crews investigating structure fire in Champlain
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A structure fire in Champlain is under investigation. Multiple crews responded to the scene of the fire at a building on Route 9 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say everyone in the building got out safely and no injuries were reported. The origin of the...
Peru Stays Unbeaten: Section 7 Football Highlights
The Peru Nighthawk Football team now stands alone, after beating the Moriah Vikings on Friday Night. The battle of unbeatens leaves only Peru left perfect in Section 7 Football. Highlights from the game, and here from the one man wrecking crew for the hawks, Jack Hanson, in the video above. Where you will also be […]
Bicyclist, 65, dies in Hinesburg Road crash
Hinesburg Road was closed to traffic while police investigated.
mynbc5.com
Person dies after being hit by car on Shelburne Road
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking on Shelburne Road last week has died. Shelburne Police were called to the area of Shelburne Road and Harrington Ave. last Wednesday after receiving a report that a person had been hit by a vehicle that was traveling north on Shelburne Road. The person was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
WCAX
Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County are looking for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist in Beekmantown and then took off. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Route 22. Investigators say a 52-year-old man on a bike was hit from behind by a...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating report of car chase, gunfire in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — The Essex police department is seeking the public's help with their investigation into a car chase that resulted in a shooting on Friday night. Police say that on Friday Oct. 14, police responded to a report of a truck chasing and shooting at a car on River Road just after 7 p.m.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man faces up to 35 years in prison following July shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he appeared in federal court on Monday to answer charges stemming from aJuly 2 shooting incident. Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington was charged with federal drug and firearm offenses after he was arrested for firing a gun at a bus stop on North Avenue this summer.
