Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton National Park reveals new bicycle route

The one-way Scenic Drive at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has reopened after being temporary closed for a road striping. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bikes only.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Montana Talks

Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?

We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

System Interchange construction in full swing

POCATELLO — The Idaho Transportation Department’s rebuild of the System Interchange for I-86 and I-15 at Pocatello is in full swing with crews working multiple areas throughout the worksite. As part of Governor Little’s Leading Idaho initiative, the project is quickly changing how the heart of the Interstate in Pocatello appears. The lowering of the ramp for westbound traffic from northbound I-15 to I-86 is now complete and work on building the new bridges is beginning. Temporary barriers are in place at multiple locations and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Health officials warn of hazardous toxins in Lake Cascade and the Payette River

BOISE, Idaho — Health officials are warning members of the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade and the Payette River. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have discovered algal blooms in the water, that can be harmful to both people and pets.
GEM COUNTY, ID
Outsider.com

LOOK: This Massive Grizzly Bear Den May Have the Best View in Idaho

Some photos of a high-end grizzly bear den are making the rounds on the internet, giving a candid look at how they spend their hibernation. Before grizzly bears hibernate, they gain weight to help them survive the winter. Some might wonder what features are important for grizzlies as they seek den sites that will protect them through the cold months. The Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake had the answer. “The view of course!” they quipped on Friday.
IDAHO STATE
scenicstates.com

A Fascinating Look Inside Yellowstone’s Mud Pots

Yellowstone National Park’s mud pots are truly fascinating and unique. And if you haven’t checked them out yet, you should put them on your Yellowstone Bucket List. In this guide, I’ll point out the few things to know before visiting the mud pots in complete safety, as well as the best places to find these amazing geothermal features.
TRAVEL
Idaho Capital Sun

Active, dormant, extinct: Clarifying confusing volcano classifications at Yellowstone and beyond

When the subject of volcanoes comes up, you’ll often hear the words “active,” “dormant,” and “extinct.” But what precisely do they mean? Admittedly, use of these terms by volcanologists has been somewhat inconsistent and evolved with time, which has resulted in understandable confusion among non-volcanologists. A simple search for the terms online produces a number […] The post Active, dormant, extinct: Clarifying confusing volcano classifications at Yellowstone and beyond appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SCIENCE

