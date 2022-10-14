Read full article on original website
Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election but never provided evidence. True the Vote, a nonprofit organization, has raised “considerable sums...
Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff has certified 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts last month to be crime victims, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to remain in the United States. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the mostly Venezuelan...
Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’...
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how...
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in...
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
It’s beginning to feel a lot like fall
Victoria, Texas-: Today: Mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 77 degrees. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorm. Less than 1/10″ of rain with higher totals where thunderstorms are present. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds...
