ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

What does WTV mean on Snapchat?

WTV is a term you may have seen used often on Snapchat, whether that’s in a direct message, or in a caption on someone’s story. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means. Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is still one of the most popular...
CELL PHONES
SVG

IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals

Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

Is Twitch Dying? Streamers Want a More Secure Platform Not Flooded With Reaction Content

At any given moment, there are over two million watching their favorite streamers on Twitch. The platform has always been on the cutting edge of media, bringing creators and their audiences together in real-time. Who never wished that they could interact with their favorite artist? Twitch provides that, but over the last few years, streamers have started to leave the platform. There are hundreds of clips of streamers bashing Twitch for its rules and selective regulation. Is it the beginning of the end for Twitch?
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok

TikTokers are going viral with their videos trying out the popular ‘fake smile’ filter that’s continuing to garner popularity on the app. Here’s how to try the filter out for yourself. Short-form video platform TikTok has been rapidly gaining popularity over the past few years, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
todaynftnews.com

Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta

It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Meta's 'Horizon Worlds' Virtual Land Isn't Grabbing Users, Report Says

"An empty world is a sad world." That's reportedly one of the concerns expressed in an internal Meta document related to Horizon Worlds, Meta's virtual land that's also the company's key metaverse offering for consumers. Internal documents including memos from employees show that Horizon Worlds isn't pulling in the number...
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8

With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
TV SERIES
PC Magazine

Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse

The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

What does NTM mean on TikTok?

You might have seen the term NTM being used in TikTok comments or DMs, or on a number of other social media platforms — here’s everything to know about what NTM means. TikTok has millions of daily active users, with new accounts being made every day, and the app has become the best place to stay up to date with the latest trends spreading across the internet.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
News-Medical.net

AI language models could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities

Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications -; such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters -; helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
ENGINEERING
Smith Johnson

The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet

Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
Rolling Stone

After Spending Billions on the Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg Is Left Standing on Virtual Legs

Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of a truly immersive virtual landscape for work, play and socializing — “the metaverse” — has been plagued by technical challenges and criticism from the start. But that’s to be expected of what purports to be a game-changing Silicon Valley innovation. The corporate line seems to be that with enough time and effort, the doubters mocking every single metaverse update and rollout will be proven wrong, and everyone will happily plug in.  But another problem for Zuckerberg and his company, Meta, is becoming more urgent. That would be money. The people rooting against you wouldn’t matter so...
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

What is TikTok’s viral ‘big straw’ challenge?

The viral ‘big straw challenge’ is making a comeback on TikTok, with people using cardboard tubes as straws — but the trend could have potentially dangerous consequences. TikTok is the best place to go to stay up to date with the latest trends and challenges sweeping the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect reveals big reason he won’t talk about Deadrop on stream

Dr Disrespect is not only one of the biggest streamers in the world, but he’s also the founder of Midnight Society, the development team behind upcoming vertical extraction shooter Deadrop. Doc’s position as the face of the company combined with the high accessibility to fans as a content creator...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Ludwig launches “greatest” toilet bidet with new company Swipe

It seems like YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren is aiming to wipe up the bidet industry after unveiling his new “secret” company called Swipe. Anyone who’s consumed YouTuber and streamer Ludwig Ahgren’s content knows that he’s an avid fan of bidets. The topic of conversation is...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy