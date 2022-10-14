Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Nmplol responds to Valkyrae’s ‘AAVE’ apology: “Don’t even apologize”
Popular Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom has given his thoughts on Valkyrae’s apology for using African-American Vernacular English. YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter recently provided an apology to her viewers for using African-American Vernacular language in her streams. During an October 13...
dexerto.com
What does WTV mean on Snapchat?
WTV is a term you may have seen used often on Snapchat, whether that’s in a direct message, or in a caption on someone’s story. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means. Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is still one of the most popular...
IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals
Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
Is Twitch Dying? Streamers Want a More Secure Platform Not Flooded With Reaction Content
At any given moment, there are over two million watching their favorite streamers on Twitch. The platform has always been on the cutting edge of media, bringing creators and their audiences together in real-time. Who never wished that they could interact with their favorite artist? Twitch provides that, but over the last few years, streamers have started to leave the platform. There are hundreds of clips of streamers bashing Twitch for its rules and selective regulation. Is it the beginning of the end for Twitch?
dexerto.com
How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok
TikTokers are going viral with their videos trying out the popular ‘fake smile’ filter that’s continuing to garner popularity on the app. Here’s how to try the filter out for yourself. Short-form video platform TikTok has been rapidly gaining popularity over the past few years, and...
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
todaynftnews.com
Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta
It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
CNET
Meta's 'Horizon Worlds' Virtual Land Isn't Grabbing Users, Report Says
"An empty world is a sad world." That's reportedly one of the concerns expressed in an internal Meta document related to Horizon Worlds, Meta's virtual land that's also the company's key metaverse offering for consumers. Internal documents including memos from employees show that Horizon Worlds isn't pulling in the number...
dexerto.com
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8
With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse
The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
Diana's parents started posting videos of their 1-year-old daughter on YouTube in 2015. Today, she's a mega-star with 100 million subscribers.
Olena and Volodymyr Kidisyuk began posting videos of their daughter Diana when she was one year old. They share how she became a YouTube mega-star.
Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous ‘legs’ in Meta keynote were not actually virtual reality, report says
Mark Zuckerberg’s “legs” were not all they seemed during a now-infamous part of his company’s keynote, a report has claimed. Earlier this week, Mr Zuckerberg took the starring role in a new keynote by Meta, the Facebook parent company. In it, he introduced a number of new technologies coming to its metaverse platform.
dexerto.com
What does NTM mean on TikTok?
You might have seen the term NTM being used in TikTok comments or DMs, or on a number of other social media platforms — here’s everything to know about what NTM means. TikTok has millions of daily active users, with new accounts being made every day, and the app has become the best place to stay up to date with the latest trends spreading across the internet.
News-Medical.net
AI language models could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities
Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications -; such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters -; helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
After Spending Billions on the Metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg Is Left Standing on Virtual Legs
Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of a truly immersive virtual landscape for work, play and socializing — “the metaverse” — has been plagued by technical challenges and criticism from the start. But that’s to be expected of what purports to be a game-changing Silicon Valley innovation. The corporate line seems to be that with enough time and effort, the doubters mocking every single metaverse update and rollout will be proven wrong, and everyone will happily plug in. But another problem for Zuckerberg and his company, Meta, is becoming more urgent. That would be money. The people rooting against you wouldn’t matter so...
dexerto.com
What is TikTok’s viral ‘big straw’ challenge?
The viral ‘big straw challenge’ is making a comeback on TikTok, with people using cardboard tubes as straws — but the trend could have potentially dangerous consequences. TikTok is the best place to go to stay up to date with the latest trends and challenges sweeping the...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect reveals big reason he won’t talk about Deadrop on stream
Dr Disrespect is not only one of the biggest streamers in the world, but he’s also the founder of Midnight Society, the development team behind upcoming vertical extraction shooter Deadrop. Doc’s position as the face of the company combined with the high accessibility to fans as a content creator...
dexerto.com
Ludwig launches “greatest” toilet bidet with new company Swipe
It seems like YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren is aiming to wipe up the bidet industry after unveiling his new “secret” company called Swipe. Anyone who’s consumed YouTuber and streamer Ludwig Ahgren’s content knows that he’s an avid fan of bidets. The topic of conversation is...
Comments / 0