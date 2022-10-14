Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO