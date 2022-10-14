Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Health official stresses importance of getting the bivalent booster
Plattsburgh, NY — As of Sunday, there were 3 confirmed new COVID cases in Essex County, 5 in Franklin County and 21 in Clinton County. Debra Tackett of the Clinton County Health Department stressed the importance of getting the newest booster shot for COVID-19 if you are eligible. “The...
mynbc5.com
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
wamc.org
Mayor submits 2023 proposed Plattsburgh budget
The mayor of Plattsburgh has released his 2023 proposed budget, which is under the state tax cap and includes a tax rate decrease. The $59 million general fund budget includes a 1.6 percent increase in general fund expenditures and a 5.9 percent increase in revenues. First-term Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest calls the plan that bridges a $2 million deficit fiscally balanced.
Heated competition emerges in Franklin County House races
For the past decade, Franklin County has consistently sent Republicans to the Vermont House of Representatives, with a handful of exceptions. This fall, the party hopes to pick up even more seats, but it will face a series of competitive races. In St. Albans City, Republican Joe Luneau is seeking...
Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments
Residents were told at the end of July that they have until Nov. 4 to determine their next steps for care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments.
newportdispatch.com
Fire in Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Barre on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a building on fire on Madison Avenue at around 10:05 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The building suffered significant damage...
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
WCAX
Application for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief now taking names
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief application site is now taking names. Friday the website began a beta launch, taking applications for those that qualify for loan debt forgiveness, they say the hope was to refine the process ahead of the official launch. Those who qualify...
The Valley Reporter
Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis
Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
WCAX
Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydro-Quebec -- the provincial utility out of Montreal -- is set to acquire 13 hydro electric dams in our region. The hydro giant is set to purchase “great river hydro” -- the region’s main hydro electric supplier covering two rivers: the Deerfield and the Connecticut.
Addison Independent
Closing of stationery store marks end of an era
MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
vermontbiz.com
North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge construction update
TRAFFIC IMPACT: US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are tight curves approaching the temporary bridge, and trucks are advised to reduce speed to 15 mph. Bicycles should use caution while crossing the bridge.
NYS Music
Waterhole Music Lounge Announces Fall 2022 Live Entertainment Schedule
The Waterhole Music Lounge in Saranac Lake has announced its Fall 2022 live entertainment schedule, featuring an irresistible lineup of music. The Waterhole Music Lounge is located on Main Street in Saranac Lake and serves as a spot for locals and tourists to gather together and enjoy all types of music.
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
WCAX
Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County are looking for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist in Beekmantown and then took off. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Route 22. Investigators say a 52-year-old man on a bike was hit from behind by a...
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
Addison Independent
Women’s clothing store opens its doors in Midd
MIDDLEBURY — The words “dejected,” “crestfallen” and “disappointed” pretty much described how Lisa Phelps was feeling two years ago when the Mendy’s clothing, jewelry and accessories store closed its doors at 66 Main St. in downtown Middlebury. “I remember watching (Mendy’s) close...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man faces up to 35 years in prison following July shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he appeared in federal court on Monday to answer charges stemming from aJuly 2 shooting incident. Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington was charged with federal drug and firearm offenses after he was arrested for firing a gun at a bus stop on North Avenue this summer.
Bicyclist, 65, dies in Hinesburg Road crash
Hinesburg Road was closed to traffic while police investigated.
