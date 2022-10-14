ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynbc5.com

The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wamc.org

Mayor submits 2023 proposed Plattsburgh budget

The mayor of Plattsburgh has released his 2023 proposed budget, which is under the state tax cap and includes a tax rate decrease. The $59 million general fund budget includes a 1.6 percent increase in general fund expenditures and a 5.9 percent increase in revenues. First-term Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest calls the plan that bridges a $2 million deficit fiscally balanced.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Fire in Barre

BARRE — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Barre on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a building on fire on Madison Avenue at around 10:05 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The building suffered significant damage...
BARRE, VT
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Application for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief now taking names

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief application site is now taking names. Friday the website began a beta launch, taking applications for those that qualify for loan debt forgiveness, they say the hope was to refine the process ahead of the official launch. Those who qualify...
The Valley Reporter

Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis

Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydro-Quebec -- the provincial utility out of Montreal -- is set to acquire 13 hydro electric dams in our region. The hydro giant is set to purchase “great river hydro” -- the region’s main hydro electric supplier covering two rivers: the Deerfield and the Connecticut.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Closing of stationery store marks end of an era

MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

North Hero-Grand Isle drawbridge construction update

TRAFFIC IMPACT: US Route 2 at the temporary drawbridge is open to two lanes of traffic. The contractor is generally working from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Saturday. The temporary bridge has a speed limit of 25 mph. There are tight curves approaching the temporary bridge, and trucks are advised to reduce speed to 15 mph. Bicycles should use caution while crossing the bridge.
GRAND ISLE, VT
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County are looking for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist in Beekmantown and then took off. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Route 22. Investigators say a 52-year-old man on a bike was hit from behind by a...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Addison Independent

Women’s clothing store opens its doors in Midd

MIDDLEBURY — The words “dejected,” “crestfallen” and “disappointed” pretty much described how Lisa Phelps was feeling two years ago when the Mendy’s clothing, jewelry and accessories store closed its doors at 66 Main St. in downtown Middlebury. “I remember watching (Mendy’s) close...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man faces up to 35 years in prison following July shooting incident

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he appeared in federal court on Monday to answer charges stemming from aJuly 2 shooting incident. Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington was charged with federal drug and firearm offenses after he was arrested for firing a gun at a bus stop on North Avenue this summer.
BURLINGTON, VT

