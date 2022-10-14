ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

What’s next for lawsuit over Orlando’s $1B RoseArts District

By WFTV.com News Staff, Steven Ryzewski
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The developer behind the $1 billion RoseArts District project is eyeing a first phase that includes nearly 1,600 apartments and 150,000 square feet of retail space on the site of the former Lake Orlando Golf Club in the city’s Rosemont community.

However, a lawsuit brought forth by an entity on behalf of Rosemont residents asserts that the neighborhood’s residents have a legal right to vote on the matter and potentially stop the development from happening.

A hearing scheduled for Oct. 26 will determine whether the litigation goes forward.

