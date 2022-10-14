Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis will always be her baby in heart-warming chat with new mothers
Kate Middleton has revealed how she stills sees Prince Louis as her baby - even though she recognises he's a 'big boy now'. The Princess of Wales, 40, made the sweet comment while speaking with new mothers at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford yesterday. During her tour of...
Cruel Queen Camilla 'Berating' Kate Middleton Behind Closed Doors, Humiliating Princess Of Wales Over Parenting Style
Cruel Queen Camilla has launched an all-out way to humiliate royal rival Princess Kate Middleton by attacking her young kids — because she is jealous of her glam daughter-in-law’s youth and popularity, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to palace insiders, when King Charles, 73, became Britain’s monarch his vengeful...
msn.com
Kate Middleton's New Princess of Wales Style Has Been "Premeditated" by the Palace
Kate Middleton stepped out for her first solo royal engagement as Princess of Wales yesterday (October 5), visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit. Kate wore a cheerful yellow dress for the occasion from "affordable" British label Karen Millen, which celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder says was very intentional.
British tabloids will leave Meghan Markle alone when Prince William's kids get older, royal expert says
Meghan Markle has been a fixture of the British tabloids since she began dating Prince Harry. Royal expert Kristen Meinzer says the press will forget Meghan once Prince William's kids are older. The British press left Prince Harry and Prince William alone until they entered their teens and 20s. From...
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language
Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
Queen Elizabeth ‘Couldn’t Understand’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Nanny Decision, Expert Says
Queen Elizabeth 'couldn't understand that they didn't have a night nurse and a nanny,' an expert said, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton's desire to be 'hands-on' parents.
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are More Important to the Monarchy Than King Charles III
As one royal expert notes, this is a "very transitional monarchy," and Prince William and Kate Middleton are now much more important than King Charles III.
International Business Times
Queen Consort Camilla's Words Of Frustration To Kate Middleton Caught On TV: 'Take Her'
Queen Consort Camilla was caught being frustrated with Prince George and Princess Charlotte after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey. The wife of the new king was so frustrated that she asked Kate Middleton to take her daughter with her. Prince George and Princess Charlotte earned public...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a ‘Power Couple’ Walk, According to a Body Language Expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'tend to walk with their arms at their sides with few if any touches,' according to Judi James, which conveys 'confidence and strength.'
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Sleek 9-to-5 Style on World Mental Health Day
Princess Kate's workwear is royally unmatched. Today, the Princess of Wales offered a look into her sleek nine-to-five wardrobe during a visit to BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat to mark World Mental Health Day. Joined by her husband, Prince William, Kate appeared in a creamy lapelless blazer, which she paired with...
King Charles To Ban Prince Harry From Coronation If His Memoir Shades Queen Consort Camilla
Though no one knows exactly what bombshells Prince Harry will drop in his upcoming memoir, a source believes that if he portrays his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, in any negative light, he could kiss goodbye any chance of ever reconciling with King Charles. The insider even alleged that if Harry...
Princess Kate Comforts Princess Charlotte as She Cries at Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she cried at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George. Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through...
Princess Diana Was Left ‘in Tears’ Over the Decision to Send Prince William to Boarding School at Age 8
When Prince William went to boarding school at the tender age of 8, Princess Diana was supposedly left "in tears" by the decision.
U.K.・
Inside Prince William And Meghan Markle's Relationship
Prince William and Meghan Markle were first introduced in 2016 after Prince Harry made a point of making sure his older brother met the woman he already knew he wanted to marry. It's been noted that Markle expected William to ask her many questions and to work through her history. Still, by all accounts, he was happy to finally meet the woman making Harry so happy (via Elle).
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Household Rules for Their Kids Seem Pretty Normal Actually
Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to want their kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to have as normal an upbringing as possible. They can't control the fact that the kids have all been world famous from the moment they were born, but they can make sure the little royals grow up with house rules. Rules are normal, right?
ETOnline.com
Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
People
340K+
Followers
55K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0