Read full article on original website
Related
The secret behind the Padres' turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them
Mild-mannered Padres manager Bob Melvin lost a bit of his cool with his players in September. Since then, the Padres have been a better team.
CBS Sports
Dodgers end 2022 early with lots of questions, including futures of Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from MLB's postseason on Saturday night, losing Game 4 of their National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers, who won a majors-leading 111 games during the regular season, will now slink into the offseason with just a single postseason victory to show for their efforts.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
MLB・
Bruce Sutter, Baseball HOFer and Cardinals Great, Has Died
The former relief pitcher totaled 300 saves in his MLB career.
Oscar Gonzalez might never return Sandy Alomar Jr.’s belt after smashing his third postseason go-ahead hit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oscar Gonzalez has been wearing Sandy Alomar Jr’s belt since suffering a wardrobe malfunction in the 10th inning of the Guardians’ wild card clinching win against Tampa Bay last week. Alomar quickly pulled off his belt and traded with Gonzalez after the rookie broke...
Cubs Hall of Fame Pitcher Bruce Sutter has Passed Away
Former Chicago Cubs closer Bruce Sutter passed away at the age of 69.
Cubs: 10-4, good buddy – is pitching changing before our eyes?
Pitching has changed. I recently saw a sarcastic post somewhere on social media with an image of Cy Young and a comment about pitch counts. The man who won 511 games and whose name is eternally linked with great pitching given the award that bears his name played in a different time that, in may ways, saw a different game. Consider the fact he averaged eight innings in his 906 games, an astonishing 7,356 total frames. Pud Galvin, who is second in career innings has 6,003, way behind Young. Interesting nickname as well.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: On very short leash
Syndergaard is only scheduled to go through the order once in his start in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. While the Phillies could always adjust their plans based on Syndergaard's performance, his numbers since his mid-season move to Philadelphia suggest that he's unlikely to do much to change his manager's mind. In 10 appearances for his new team, he owns a mediocre 4.12 ERA, though his very low 13.7 percent strikeout rate suggests things could be meaningfully worse. The Phillies could hope to get multiple innings from Bailey Falter following Syndergaard's exit, though they could also turn to high-leverage options very early in the game. Even using Zack Wheeler in relief appears to be on the table.
CBS Sports
WATCH: L.A. Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can 'look-alike' on scoreboard
The city of Los Angeles has not forgotten about the controversial 2017 World Series in which the Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers. The Astros are not safe from ridicule anywhere in L.A., even when the Kings are playing. During their game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Crypto.com...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Braves: TV channel, time, prediction, NLDS Game 3 live stream, odds, starting pitchers
The Atlanta Braves won 101 games in the regular season compared to 87 for the Philadelphia Phillies. They are sitting on relatively even footing heading into Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday, though. The Phillies dispatched of the NL Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card Series and then stunned the Braves with a Game 1 victory in Atlanta against ace Max Fried. The Braves bounced back for a 3-0 win in a rain-delayed Game 2.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 4
Bell will sit for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bell hit just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs in 53 games following his move to San Diego at the deadline. He does have one homer this postseason but has just three total hits in 20 trips to the plate to go with seven strikeouts. Brandon Drury will be the designated hitter Saturday.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return
Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead of a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.
37 Years Ago Today, Ozzie Smith Made Cardinals Fans Go Crazy
It was a chilly October afternoon at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri 37 years ago today that Ozzie Smith hit one of the most unlikely home runs in baseball history. The result was a Cardinal playoff victory and St. Louis fans "going crazy". It was October 14, 1985 when...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Bullpen Decisions Made With Plan To Have Evan Phillips For Save Situation
After being a strength of their team all season, the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was part of their downfall against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers carried a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning, but the bullpen combined to give up...
Yardbarker
MLB News: Qualifying Offer Set At $19.65 Million
The Los Angeles Angels and teams around Major League Baseball will begin to ramp up preparations for next season, starting with decisions on qualifying offers, which have gone up since last year. The salary for a qualifying offer is determined from an average of the top 125 major league contracts...
MLB・
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Cleveland jumps out early in ALDS Game 3 but Aaron Judge ties game with homer
Aaron Judge finally found his swing. The 62-home run man, who has been in a miserable slump for several weeks, saw the light Saturday in Cleveland, tying ALDS Game 3 with a two-run homer after the Guardians jumped out to a quick start with the help of Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan.
Comments / 0