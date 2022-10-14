Read full article on original website
You're Invited to a Spooky Twilight Tour of Pembroke's Oldest Cemetery!Dianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
theScore
'He kept it close for us': Habs praise Allen after loss to Red Wings
Few fans would have predicted Friday's clash between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings to be a goalie battle, but it featured stellar performances from Jake Allen and Ville Husso. The Habs were on the losing side of it despite a heroic 37-save effort from Allen, but his performance...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Escapes Against Coyotes To Notch Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins wrapped up their home opener with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Coyotes fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins set the tone...
Watch Derek Forbort Deliver Timely Third-Period Goal Vs. Coyotes
The Boston Bruins had already let up a two-goal lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the third period before Derek Forbort got them back on track. The defenseman snuck a shot between the legs of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka with 10:31 left in regulation to break a deadlock and put the Bruins back in front, 4-3. It was Forbort’s first goal of the season, which you can watch here:
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Krejci, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake DeBrusk was held out of Saturday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. In other news, David Krejci spoke about how excited he is to be back playing with the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron delivered an incredible message to his team after their first win of the season. Last but not least, head coach Jim Montgomery is already making a great impression with his new club.
Brad Marchand Reacts To First Bruins Practice Since Hip Surgery
For the first time since his hip surgery in the offseason, Brad Marchand participated in Bruins practice. Boston held practice Sunday as it prepares to take on the Florida Panthers on Monday. Marchand is still expected to be out for the first few games of the season, and the winger plans on sticking to his recovering timeline, but Marchand still wanted to get out on the ice and be with his teammates.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Puts up helper
Karlsson posted an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes. Karlsson helped out on an Evgeny Svechnikov goal at 17:48 of the first period. The assist was Karlsson's first point of the year, as he was held off the scoresheet in both games versus the Predators in Prague. The Swedish blueliner has added four blocked shots, three shots on net and an even plus-minus rating while working as the Sharks' top blueliner.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Lights lamp in win
Smith scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Smith netted his first goal of the year 13:55 into the second period. The 31-year-old winger has added an assist, a plus-3 rating and 14 shots on net through three contests. Head coach Bruce Cassidy continues to tinker with his line combinations, but the Golden Knights' offense is deep enough that Smith's offense should be fine as long as he's on any of the top three lines.
Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Makes Early Departure Vs. Coyotes
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo didn’t return after one period of play against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. After taking the ice for 6:40 in the opening frame, Carlo didn’t return to the bench when the Bruins and Coyotes faced off again after the first intermission. However, shortly after the contest continued, it was revealed Carlo had been sidelined for the remainder of the night due to an upper-body injury, according to the Bruins.
NBC Sports
Bruins' depth shining bright after starting new season with two wins
BOSTON -- Bruins players and management raved about the team's depth at Media Day earlier this week. That excitement and optimism, at least through the first two games of the 2022-23 NHL season, has been warranted. After the Bruins' top players -- primarily David Krejci (one goal, two assists) and...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Gives Positive Update On Brandon Carlo
The Boston Bruins were dealt their first significant injury blow of the regular season this weekend, but things are looking a bit more positive than they did initially. Brandon Carlo left the Bruins’ 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday after just 6:40 of ice time after taking a big hit from Liam O’Brien late in the first period. Described as an upper-body injury, Carlo’s injury history created pause for most Bruins fans as they contemplated what the injury could mean for the team moving forward. On Sunday morning, head coach Jim Montgomery provided some answers.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another massive game
Crosby had a goal and two assists for a second straight game in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Sid is off to a hot start in his 18th NHL season. He also had a goal and two assists in the Pens' season opener Thursday. Crosby scored off a feed from Jake Guentzel that got past a sliding Erik Cernak. He went forehand-backhand around Brian Elliott. Crosby then set up Guentzel's goal, which stood as the winner, and the center's shot on the power play was deflected in by Bryan Rust to put the Pens up 5-1 in the third. With the three points, Crosby moved past Doug Gilmour to 19th on the all-time NHL scoring list with 1,415 points. Next up is Adam Oates at 1,420.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Difference maker Saturday
Barkov registered two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sabres. The Panthers captain rebounded nicely after getting blanked in the season opener versus the Islanders. Barkov is two regular-season games away from 600 in his illustrious career, with the Finn depositing 220 goals, 335 assists and 155 power-play points over that span.
FOX Sports
Bruins beat Coyotes 6-3 for 19th straight win in series
BOSTON (AP) — Derek Forbort scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:29 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins won their home opener 6-3 over Arizona on Saturday night, beating the Coyotes for the 19th straight time. It’s the Bruins’ longest winning streak in club history against any...
CBS Sports
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Ruled out with neck injury
Walker cleared the concussion protocol but has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a neck injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard prior to being...
FOX Sports
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
theScore
'We'll remember that': Panthers' Tkachuk spurs early rivalry with Sabres
Saturday's clash against the Buffalo Sabres marked Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk's first bout against one of his new Atlantic Division rivals, and the talented pest predictably made a lasting impression. "There's some guys over there I'll be playing against for the next eight-plus years," Tkachuk said following his team's...
KTNV
One-on-one with Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Not only are the Vegas Golden Knights are entering their sixth year in the Las Vegas valley, but they're also entering a new era with head coach Bruce Cassidy. The new coach, formerly of the Boston Bruins, replaced Pete DeBoer after his firing in May,...
