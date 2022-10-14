PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market has finally made its fall transition. Autumn-themed decorations and products were just some of the items sold by local vendors in the pop-up shop in Market Square. Some business owners said the community's support is greatly appreciated, especially when they're working hard to grow or expand their businesses. "I do about 2-3 events per week and the other 4-5 days, I'm making stuff," said Em Collins, of Tree Bath & Body. "To be honest, I couldn't have wished for a better city to move to to continue building my business." The night market returns next Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO