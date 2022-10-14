Read full article on original website
Related
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market returns with an autumn theme
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market has finally made its fall transition. Autumn-themed decorations and products were just some of the items sold by local vendors in the pop-up shop in Market Square. Some business owners said the community's support is greatly appreciated, especially when they're working hard to grow or expand their businesses. "I do about 2-3 events per week and the other 4-5 days, I'm making stuff," said Em Collins, of Tree Bath & Body. "To be honest, I couldn't have wished for a better city to move to to continue building my business." The night market returns next Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Tractor-trailer carrying mail catches fire after crashing on Pennsylvania Turnpike, 1 hospitalized
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing into a bridge pillar on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Emergency crews were called to the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County on the westbound side of the road at around 1:27 p.m. Before catching fire, first responders said the truck ran off...
Pittsburgh region could be in for record-tying early snowflakes
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday morning across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes Tuesday would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh...
Tractor trailer hauling mail catches fire after crashing into overpass pillar on Pa. Turnpike: reports
A tractor trailer caught fire after crashing into a overpass pillar on Sunday, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes near the 69.9-mile marker in Westmoreland County at around 1:27 p.m., the news stations reported. Prior to catching fire, first responders said the...
nextpittsburgh.com
It’s finders keepers at the annual Pittsburgh International Airport auction
Catching a flight can be hectic. Race to the airport. Check-in for your flight. Get through security. Wait at the gate. No wonder people leave stuff behind. On Saturday, Oct. 22, you’ll get the chance to purchase those forgotten items — or possibly even buy back something you abandoned — as part of the annual auction at Pittsburgh International Airport.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival
Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry
Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
27 First News
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through the day today and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
Lego event coming to Monroeville
MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh
At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
Sommeliers give top prize to Westmoreland County winery with roots that extend to central Pa.
The decision years ago by the Pa. Winery Association (PWA) to participate in the Farm Show helped elevate recognition of the industry among residents across the state. That included the public announcement of the winners of the Farm Show competition. The addition of the Sommelier Judgment in 2017 had a...
pghcitypaper.com
Shell ordered to pay $670K for releasing sediment pollution in southwestern Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered that the Shell Pipeline Company and its construction contractor pay $670,000 in fines for releasing sediment pollution into state waterways. The department announced the federal court ruling in an Oct. 13 press release, which said the verdict resulted from a series of...
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
5 shot, 3 dead in Pittsburgh, in two separate incidents, police investigating
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Five people were shot in Pittsburgh late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, leaving three dead according to Pittsburgh Public Safety’s tweet and our affiliate KDKA. The first incident happened on the North Side along Cedar Avenue between E. Ohio and Stockton Avenue. There, officers responded to calls about multiple shots fired […]
Police search for missing person from Castle Shannon
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing person from Castle Shannon in Allegheny County. According to Castle Shannon Police, Emily Stalter, 32, has been missing since Oct. 10 at Trade Joe’s in Upper St. Clair, PA. Her vehicle was located on a private road in West Mead Township near […]
Citizens begins to close Giant Eagle branches
PITTSBURGH — Citizens on Tuesday will start the process of closing half of its Giant Eagle branches. Within nine days, 15 will be replaced by Citizens Virtual Assistant kiosks. A second round will begin on Jan. 10. In all, 28 will transition to kiosks and 28 full-service branches will...
Woman found in Pittsburgh residence in August died of accidental drowning, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Sunday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was discovered in a Pittsburgh residence in August. Lori Bohn, 54, died of an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Bohn had been found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0