Pittsburgh, PA

Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market returns with an autumn theme

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market has finally made its fall transition. Autumn-themed decorations and products were just some of the items sold by local vendors in the pop-up shop in Market Square. Some business owners said the community's support is greatly appreciated, especially when they're working hard to grow or expand their businesses. "I do about 2-3 events per week and the other 4-5 days, I'm making stuff," said Em Collins, of Tree Bath & Body. "To be honest, I couldn't have wished for a better city to move to to continue building my business." The night market returns next Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
It’s finders keepers at the annual Pittsburgh International Airport auction

Catching a flight can be hectic. Race to the airport. Check-in for your flight. Get through security. Wait at the gate. No wonder people leave stuff behind. On Saturday, Oct. 22, you’ll get the chance to purchase those forgotten items — or possibly even buy back something you abandoned — as part of the annual auction at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival

Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry

Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through the day today and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
Lego event coming to Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh

At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
Police search for missing person from Castle Shannon

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing person from Castle Shannon in Allegheny County. According to Castle Shannon Police, Emily Stalter, 32, has been missing since Oct. 10 at Trade Joe’s in Upper St. Clair, PA. Her vehicle was located on a private road in West Mead Township near […]
Citizens begins to close Giant Eagle branches

PITTSBURGH — Citizens on Tuesday will start the process of closing half of its Giant Eagle branches. Within nine days, 15 will be replaced by Citizens Virtual Assistant kiosks. A second round will begin on Jan. 10. In all, 28 will transition to kiosks and 28 full-service branches will...
