Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Centering second line Saturday
Kuznetsov has been moved down to the second line in practice Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov and the Capitals are both off to slow starts as the Russian has yet to pick up a point in two contests, while the Capitals have started the season 0-2-0. Kuznetsov is centering T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha at practice as coach Peter Laviolette is shuffling his top two lines.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
Tkachuk helps Panthers beat Sabres 4-3 to improve to 2-0-0
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. STORY: 98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another massive game
Crosby had a goal and two assists for a second straight game in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Sid is off to a hot start in his 18th NHL season. He also had a goal and two assists in the Pens' season opener Thursday. Crosby scored off a feed from Jake Guentzel that got past a sliding Erik Cernak. He went forehand-backhand around Brian Elliott. Crosby then set up Guentzel's goal, which stood as the winner, and the center's shot on the power play was deflected in by Bryan Rust to put the Pens up 5-1 in the third. With the three points, Crosby moved past Doug Gilmour to 19th on the all-time NHL scoring list with 1,415 points. Next up is Adam Oates at 1,420.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 4
Bell will sit for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Saturday. Bell hit just .192/.316/.271 with three home runs in 53 games following his move to San Diego at the deadline. He does have one homer this postseason but has just three total hits in 20 trips to the plate to go with seven strikeouts. Brandon Drury will be the designated hitter Saturday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Michael Carter: Seven touches in win at Lambeau
Carter rushed six times for 41 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. The Jets used Breece Hall (20 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown) as a workhorse in a game that started out as a defensive struggle before New York's running game got going. That left change-of-pace duties for Carter, who was effective in the limited role. Carter set a single-game season high by averaging 6.8 yards per carry in this one, bumping his season mark up to 3.8 heading into a Week 7 trip to Denver.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Grabbed off waivers by Orioles
Kolozsvary was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Friday. Kolozsvary reached the majors for the first time this season but didn't make a big impact, hitting .200/.238/.450 with one homer in 21 trips to the plate. He'll attempt to win a job backing up Adley Rutschman next season.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: On very short leash
Syndergaard is only scheduled to go through the order once in his start in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. While the Phillies could always adjust their plans based on Syndergaard's performance, his numbers since his mid-season move to Philadelphia suggest that he's unlikely to do much to change his manager's mind. In 10 appearances for his new team, he owns a mediocre 4.12 ERA, though his very low 13.7 percent strikeout rate suggests things could be meaningfully worse. The Phillies could hope to get multiple innings from Bailey Falter following Syndergaard's exit, though they could also turn to high-leverage options very early in the game. Even using Zack Wheeler in relief appears to be on the table.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return
Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead of a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Goes 6-for-6 in preseason loss
Gobert finished Friday's loss to the Nets with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals over 30 minutes. Gobert was perfect from the field in the defeat but went just 4-for-10 from the charity stripe. He didn't register any blocks but still made an impact on the defensive end with four steals. Efficiency is a big part of Gobert's offensive game -- he's a career 65.3 percent shooter -- which helps make up for the fact that he's not a big-time scorer and isn't a good free-throw shooter. Despite the holes in his game, he's a valuable fantasy asset due to his elite rebounding and shot-blocking prowess.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: No injury designation
Benford doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. Benford will return to action in Week 6 after missing the previous two games due to a hand injury. The rookie sixth-round pick had to battle for a roster spot, but he's been thrust into an expanded role for Buffalo's injury-depleted secondary.
Comments / 0