Syndergaard is only scheduled to go through the order once in his start in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. While the Phillies could always adjust their plans based on Syndergaard's performance, his numbers since his mid-season move to Philadelphia suggest that he's unlikely to do much to change his manager's mind. In 10 appearances for his new team, he owns a mediocre 4.12 ERA, though his very low 13.7 percent strikeout rate suggests things could be meaningfully worse. The Phillies could hope to get multiple innings from Bailey Falter following Syndergaard's exit, though they could also turn to high-leverage options very early in the game. Even using Zack Wheeler in relief appears to be on the table.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO