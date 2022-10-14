Read full article on original website
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin Festival
Fall season in Florida can certainly be magical. It’s the time of year where the humidity subsides, the temperatures go down, and even trees and plants change colors. Many people go outside and do more activity such as hiking, biking, and enjoying the beaches. But if you are looking for something unique other than going to the beach, then look no further. You may want to swing on over to this country pumpkin patch event!
Mysuncoast.com
‘Love it Like a Local’ volunteers help clean up Manatee County beaches
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Around 200 volunteers participated in the ‘Love it Like a Local’ cleanup on Saturday, helping pick up trash across the beaches in Manatee County. Volunteers received a safety briefing at 9 a.m. before heading off with a trash bag from Coquina Beach. Manatee...
Mysuncoast.com
2022 Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Fair
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, the 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Fair was held at the Barbara Davis Educational Gardens in Palmetto. Plants such as orchids, trees, vegetables and more were all available for purchase. All plants for sale were grown by Master Gardener volunteers. The fair provided an opportunity...
Mysuncoast.com
Church of the Palms hosts first blood drive since hurricane
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen community members donated blood at a Suncoast Blood Centers mobile center set up in the parking lot of the Church of the Palms. The mobile center opened at 8:30 a.m. and stayed open until noon. The church works with Suncoast Blood Centers holding a blood drive once a month. This one was aimed at getting as many donations as possible as the Suncoast is in desperate need of blood after Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Local chefs compete with their best collard green recipes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 6th annual Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival took place on October 15th in the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota. The event celebrated Cajun, Creole, Southern and Caribbean culture by allowing local chefs to serve their take on collard greens and other foods. Chefs...
fox35orlando.com
It's a boy! Baby white rhino born at Busch Gardens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just got bigger!. The theme park recently welcomed a male southern white rhino calf to the park’s herd of rhinos. "The approximately 150-pound calf, born to experienced mother, Kisiri, will join the diverse collection of African wildlife including zebra, ostrich, giraffe, and several antelope species that reside in the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain," Busch Gardens said in a press release.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota themed exhibit to be featured at Art Ovation Hotel
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast-based artist John Kincaid is the featured artist at Art Ovation Hotel this weekend. The exhibit is running through Sunday at the Art Ovation Hotel from 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Kincaid, a photographer, is sharing photos of our beautiful Suncoast. He is the artist in residence at the hotel.
thegabber.com
Gulfport’s Let it Be Ice Cream Sells
Let it Be Ice Cream in Gulfport is a downtown staple that locals know as a pet-friendly sweet spot owned by Tina Grello and Janet Impasto. On Oct. 7, the couple announced the sale of the little teal ice cream spot on social media. “Today is a big day for...
Mysuncoast.com
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee. This event is a joint effort between United Way Suncoast, Publix, iHeart Media, the Herald Tribune, The School District of Manatee County, and Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka Elementary students given teddy bears for comfort following Hurricane Ian
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City has had a difficult few weeks following Ian and that stress has been felt by most residents, especially children. Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee and the Blessing Bags project collaborated to give back to area children in a unique way. The organizations distributed...
Dozens of dogs saved by Tampa animal rescue after Ian's impacts
TAMPA, Fla. — A local animal rescue group based in Tampa, Mercy Full Project, got a call after Hurricane Ian from a man on Pine Island. He told the owner, Heydi Acuna, he lost everything and needed help caring for his dogs. “When that man asked me I didn't...
cohaitungchi.com
Everything You Need To Know Before Visiting St. Armands Circle
St. Armands Circle is almost 100 years old. Originally an island in Sarasota Bay, it was purchased in 1893 by Charles St. Amand for $21.71 for over 130 acres. Amand’s name was misspelled on the deed and was never corrected when circus magnate John Ringling purchased the island in 1917. Today, it remains St. Armands Key and is considered the “Jewel of Sarasota,” with real estate prices for homes in the six figures. Ringling, always the showman, had a flair for the dramatic. He had a vision of creating a luxury development with upscale shopping around a center circle. The island was separated from the mainland, but Ringling financed a bridge to connect Sarasota to St. Armands. He named it the “John Ringling Causeway” and was the first to drive across it in 1926.
Mysuncoast.com
Save the Date for the Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County ‘Stuff the Bus’
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County is seeking volunteers and donors for their upcoming Stuff the Bus Food Drive. Meals on Wheels Plus is partnering with Publix in Manatee County to help those feeling the strain from Hurricane Ian. Here’s how to participate:
stpetecatalyst.com
Vitale Bros. and SHINE: This time, it’s personal
Brothers Johnny and Paul Vitale hung out their shingle as professional artists in 1992, and 30 years later, the Vitale Bros. moniker is synonymous with creative painting, from stylized murals to commercial work, in St. Petersburg (and beyond). Their latest project, part of the SHINE Mural Festival “Bright Spots” community...
Mysuncoast.com
Homeless vets can get help at Stand Down on Saturday event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, a local nonprofit that works with the homeless in Manatee County, will hold it’s annual Stand Down on Saturday event, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. West in Palmetto. While this event focuses on...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota: Oct. 13-19
5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail. Visit JazzClubSarasota.org. The Sarasota Art Museum is staying late, and The Barker Project will keep you grooving through the evening. The band is the vehicle of bassist and multi-instrumentalist Johnnie Barker, and they'll keep the Marcy & Michael Klein Plaza rocking while you peruse the art galleries and dine on light bites at Bistro.
Hot air balloon festival coming to Plant City’s Strawberry Festival grounds
Plus, there's a laser show!
Bay News 9
Manatee County urges Myakka City area residents to test well water
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Manatee County leaders said test results show several wells in the Myakka City area have been contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwaters. Tests show several wells in the Myakka City area have been contaminated by Hurricane Ian floodwaters. Manatee County has a site set up at...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
