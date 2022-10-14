ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

ADRIAN MALLARD
2d ago

Laws need to Change about situations like this....CHARGE HIM AS A MURDERER ...and not as a juvenile...laws need to change...CHARGE HIM AS A MURDERER......................

Billy Samuels
2d ago

what do you expect from a nation that is turned his back on God repent United States and seek his face and turn from your sins and God will hear from heaven and heal our land otherwise it is hopeless

Jonathan Lowery
2d ago

JUST HAD TO PUT COLOR IN THERE. But you can always tell if its the other color because it would have only said 15yr old. Don't believe it start checking all the crime storys and see for yourself.

WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
HuffPost

Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh shooter was 15; brother among five dead

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five and injuring two others in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday. One of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson, a junior at Knightdale...
RALEIGH, NC
