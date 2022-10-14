Read full article on original website
Hoover police officer shot, transported to UAB
From Staff Reports HOOVER — A Hoover police officer was shot near an apartment complex on Lorna Road earlier this afternoon. According to information posted on Twitter by the Hoover Police Department, the unnamed officer was injured in a shooting The Hill of Hoover Apartments and is currently being treated for his injuries at UAB […]
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
UPDATE: Burnt remains found inside burning vehicle in Birmingham have been identified
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Burnt remains of an adult black male were discovered inside a burning motor vehicle on the 3000 block of Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 10:46 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the decedent on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as 21-year-old Anthony Keith Hall […]
Center Point man dies from gunshot wounds after reported assault
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – A Center Point man has died after being shot at the 1100 block of Penfield Drive today. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman Jr., 21, was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m., at the scene of the incident. “The decedent sustained gunshot wound injuries […]
Jefferson County Coroner IDs Birmingham man killed in Sunday shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham man died after a reported assault, which took place at the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:29 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to the incident. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, succumbed to his […]
Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – An unidentified black male died Sunday evening after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a motor vehicle on First Avenue South at 18th Street South, Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s report, the incident occurred on Oct. 9, at 7:21 p.m., and the victim was […]
Fairfield man identified as victim of a fatal shooting in Midfield
From The Tribune staff reports MIDFIELD – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died from gunshot wound injuries after an incident that occurred at the 900 block of Fifth Ave., Midfield, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 12:11 p.m. According to a report from the Coroner’s Office, Glenn Antonio King, 34, of Fairfield, […]
34-year-old man dies after ‘rollover collision’ on I-59
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM— A Birmingham man has died following a traffic accident that occurred on Interstate 59/20 North at Interstate 65 South on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, of Birmingham, was transported to UAB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. “The decedent was the […]
Man killed following argument in Birmingham, suspect fled on foot
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Birmingham Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed following an argument. Police said the victim has been identified as Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, West Precinct officers responded to a […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 23-year-old man killed in Center Point
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 23-year-old man that was killed in Center Point on Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 4:38 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Calvin Maurice Chambers, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at the […]
Unidentified man killed during apparent assault in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed during an apparent assault in Birmingham on Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 10:34 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the male victim sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 7500 block of Georgia Road in Birmingham. The […]
UPDATE: 18-year-old charged with Capital Murder in Center Point shooting
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — An 18-year-old was charged with Capital Murder in Center Point that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 4:38 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old William Ayala Torres was charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers and possession […]
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by motor vehicle in Fairfield identified
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at approximately 9:51 p.m. has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sonja Eyvonne Simmons, 58, of Fairfield, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle while crossing a public roadway […]
29-year-old inmate reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 29-year-old inmate was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the inmate “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced dead at the scene. The inmate has been positively […]
Center Point shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 suspects in custody
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A shooting in Center Point on Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 4:38 p.m. has left one person dead, and five suspects are in custody. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments in Center Point on reports of a person […]
Moody Council hears request to accept Creekview subdivision roads
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – The Moody City Council heard a request from the Creekview Homeowner’s Association to accept their roads for repair during a brief meeting at City Hall on Monday, Oct. 10. Creekview HOA director Terry Daniels was present to make the request, saying that holes have formed on the […]
Birmingham man found guilty of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal jury convicted a Birmingham man today for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. The jury returned its guilty verdict against Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, after three […]
UPDATE: Man struck and killed by Amtrack train in Birmingham identified
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at approximately 4:55 p.m. has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcus Del Lofton, 40, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian struck by an Amtrak passenger train in the 15th […]
UPDATE: Birmingham PD receives justifiable death ruling in recent shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Adarius Peterson that occurred on Thursday, September 29, at approximately 4:02 p.m. According to the BPD, investigators presented the information gathered to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Related Story: […]
Hueytown man killed in single-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — A Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at approximately 4:06 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Perry Grant Copeland, 56, of Hueytown, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a single-vehicle wreck in the 1900 […]
