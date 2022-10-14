ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Hoover police officer shot, transported to UAB

From Staff Reports HOOVER — A Hoover police officer was shot near an apartment complex on Lorna Road earlier this afternoon. According to information posted on Twitter by the Hoover Police Department, the unnamed officer was injured in a shooting The Hill of Hoover Apartments and is currently being treated for his injuries at UAB […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – An unidentified black male died Sunday evening after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a motor vehicle on First Avenue South at 18th Street South, Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s report, the incident occurred on Oct. 9, at 7:21 p.m., and the victim was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

34-year-old man dies after ‘rollover collision’ on I-59

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM— A Birmingham man has died following a traffic accident that occurred on Interstate 59/20 North at Interstate 65 South on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, of Birmingham, was transported to UAB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. “The decedent was the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 18-year-old charged with Capital Murder in Center Point shooting

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — An 18-year-old was charged with Capital Murder in Center Point that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 4:38 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old William Ayala Torres was charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers and possession […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

29-year-old inmate reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 29-year-old inmate was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the inmate “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced dead at the scene. The inmate has been positively […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man found guilty of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping

From The Tribune staff reports  BIRMINGHAM – A federal jury convicted a Birmingham man today for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. The jury returned its guilty verdict against Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, after three […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham PD receives justifiable death ruling in recent shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Adarius Peterson that occurred on Thursday, September 29, at approximately 4:02 p.m. According to the BPD, investigators presented the information gathered to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review. Related Story: […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Hueytown man killed in single-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — A Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at approximately 4:06 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Perry Grant Copeland, 56, of Hueytown, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a single-vehicle wreck in the 1900 […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy