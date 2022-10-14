ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, OK

Woman arrested after deadly stabbing in Spencer

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

SPENCER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A fight between neighbors in Spencer led to the death of one woman on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an apparent stabbing near N.E.23rd St. and Post Rd.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a woman had been stabbed.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Kayla McNeal on a complaint of first-degree murder.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.

