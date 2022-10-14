Woman arrested after deadly stabbing in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A fight between neighbors in Spencer led to the death of one woman on Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an apparent stabbing near N.E.23rd St. and Post Rd.
When deputies arrived, they learned that a woman had been stabbed.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died.
Authorities arrested 33-year-old Kayla McNeal on a complaint of first-degree murder.
So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 2