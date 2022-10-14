ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport man pleads guilty to 2020 murder

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Thursday in the connection to the killing of Jaderiss Montreal Taylor.

On Feb. 25, 2020, Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, and an accomplice shot and killed Taylor, 18, in the 9000 block of South Shreveport Drive.

Cannon, who had been a friend of the victim's, invited Taylor to go shoot a gun and then meet some women. Surveillance video shows Cannon and his accomplice picking Taylor up in a car. The two men then drove Taylor to a remote location where Cannon and his accomplice shot Taylor six times.

Cannon's phone was found near Taylor's body and contained numerous text messages with Cannon and his accomplice planning to abduct and kill Taylor.

During his interview he confessed to the crimes.

Cannon will be sentenced to a statutory mandatory life term in prison on Dec. 28.

More: What you need to know about Shreveport city government investigative audit findings

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport man pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man pleads guilty to kidnapping, armed robbery

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of kidnapping and attempted armed robbery pleaded guilty on Wednesday as the jury for his trial was being selected. Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that 23-year-old Kdeaydrain D. Ardis is charged with kidnapping and attempting to rob a family acquaintance on Sept. 1, 2021. Ardis pleaded guilty in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WJTV 12

Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
GRAMBLING, LA
caddoda.com

Woman pleads guilty to unauthorized use

A Shreveport woman who illegally borrowed an acquaintance’s car two years ago and wrecked it, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just before her trial was to begin. Shadeciyon Milton, 25, pleaded guilty to the single charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Murderer admits to fatal shooting as Caddo jury seated

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court Dec. 28, when he will be sentenced to a statutory mandatory life term in prison.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver

HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
HAUGHTON, LA
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Man Charged With Double Murder

Authorities charged a Northeast Texas man with Capital Murder in connection with the deaths of two people. Charles Spraberry allegedly shot John Thomas, Jr., and Jennifer Archer, and the camper in which Thomas was living burned to the ground with both bodies inside. Spraberry was already in the Cass County Jail facing multiple felony assault charges, along with the new charges stemming from his escape on Aug. 29.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that led to the death of a Doyline man. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 15 just after 11 p.m. on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. When troopers arrived, they discovered 41-year-old Marvin Champlain had crashed his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
DOYLINE, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation

Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to. an accident involving a car and a man early this morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E. Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street. when he was...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Allendale shooting victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday. SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Sees Three Murders and One Shooting in One Night

Our community was rocked by violence Tuesday (10-11-22) when four separate shootings lead to 3 deaths and a hospitalization. The first call came from Mandelane Street in the Mooretown neighborhood. Upon arrival, police found a male was found shot to death. Only 45 minutes later, there was a call about a shooting on Wall Street in the Highland area. A male was shot, ran in to a nearby alley, and was chased-down and shot 2 more times by the suspect. The victim later died.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy