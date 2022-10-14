Read full article on original website
BGSU to hold community Oktoberfest event
The community is invited to join Bowling Green State University in celebration of German culture during the 25th Oktoberfest event hosted by the BGSU German Club and the BGSU Department of World Languages and Cultures from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom of the Bowen Thompson Student Union.
BG community bands scare up some tunes
The Bowling Green Area Community Bands will present a Halloween Spooktacular concert on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., at the Bowling Green School Performing Arts Center, 530 W. Poe Road. The concert is free and doors open at 3:30 p.m. Join the bands for an afternoon of fun, family-friendly music....
Burgers, beer and music at BGSU scholarship fundraiser
The community is invited to a fundraiser for the BGSU Administrative Staff Council’s Student Scholarship fund on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Arlyn’s Good Beer, 520 Hankey Ave. Arlyn’s will be pouring their local brews and Now Serving BG will be serving up smash burgers and sides, with...
History in the making: Wells is new museum director
Everything in Annette Wells’ history has led to her new job as director of the Wood County Museum, started in August. Her first job was at the Edison Birthplace Museum in Milan, the former home of inventor Thomas Edison. “That was my job on the weekends in high school....
$5.75 million phase of Slater renovation will start in the spring
A Columbus company has been selected to lead the next phase in the renovation of the Slater Family Ice Arena. The project budget will be $5.75 million. Moody Nolan has been hired, according to a Friday Bowling Green State University press release. “This is exciting news for Bowling Green State...
Library’s Gibson awards go to Children’s Place staff, Babcock
The Wood County District Public Library has awarded the John M. Gibson Award for 2020 and 2022. The winners of the 2020 award are the Children’s Place staff: Maria Simon, Cassie Greenlee, Ali Hultz, and Bailee Sigman. The winner of the 2022 award is Administrative Coordinator Angie Babcock. Since...
Way library presents Detroit’s own ‘Willie the Wonder’
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will host 18-Year Major League Baseball Great Willie Horton to talk about his book “Willie Horton: 23: Detroit’s Own Willie the Wonder, the Tigers’ First Black Great.”. The event will be Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. In this new autobiography, Horton...
David W. Bowling
David W. Bowling, of Northwood, and formerly of Stony Ridge, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Parkcliffe Community, Northwood, OH. David was born February 9, 1943 to Wesley and Jennie (Idzik) Bowling in Toledo, OH. As a special-needs adult with a gentle soul, David was often seen riding...
Leaf collection begins in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The city will begin its fall leaf collection on Monday. City crews will begin collection on the east side and work their way west. City crews will collect leaves several times. ·A final sweep will commence on Nov. 28. A supervisor will follow the crews to ensure...
VIDEO: Learn physical therapy from anywhere – BGSU offers hybrid program
Bowling Green State University showed off their new Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program Thursday morning. The BGSU DPT program is the only of its kind in Ohio. The two-year accelerated, hybrid program draws students from around the country and allows for coursework completion from virtually anywhere. BGSU is also reducing barriers for students looking to enter the physical therapy profession by not requiring the GRE or interviews for the program. The format also reduces student cost and the need for relocation. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
Local Briefs
Two men reportedly died of drug overdoses Wednesday afternoon at a Bowling Green home. The report, toxicology results and an autopsy need to be completed, said Lt. Adam Skaff of the Bowling Green Police Division. He said that officers were called to the 100 block of South Church Street at...
Robert “Bob” Harris
Robert “Bob” Harris, 66, of Bloomdale, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was born May 2, 1956 in Toledo to Franklin N. Harris, whom survives him, and Marilyn (Ferguson) Harris. Bob was a 1974 graduate of 71st High...
Seth J. Shaner
Seth J. Shaner, 40 of Luckey passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home. He was born on January 4, 1982 to Terry and Kathleen (Hamilton) Shaner, in Grove City, PA. He was a member of the graduating Class of 2000 at Elmwood High School. On October 7, 2005 he married Elisha D. Jacobs in Luckey, OH. Seth and Elisha have 2 children and have celebrated 17 years of marriage together.
Blotter: 10-16-22
Police responded to complaints of litter in yards in the 300 block on North Prospect Street and the 100 and 200 blocks of South Summit Street. Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street for a theft with a loss of $100. BG civil enforcement took a complaint...
Davis named MAC Co-Golfer of the Week
Kayla Davis was named Mid-American Conference Co-Golfer of the Week after finishing tied for No. 4 at the Rocket Classic Invitational, hosted by Toledo. She shares the honor with Akron’s Abbi Fleiner, who also tied her at the event at the Catawba Island Club. Davis (Sr., Gahanna, Ohio) finished...
Additional hazardous materials removed during Eagle Point demolition
ROSSFORD – Additional hazardous material was found during the demolition of Eagle Point School resulting in an extra $50,000 cost. Additional vermiculite, found inside a wall during demolition. The original contract with Klumm Brothers was $357,000. The contract provided for a 10% contingency fee, or $35,000. The change order...
Robert Irvin McAfee
Robert Irvin McAfee, 75, of Bowling Green passed away on October 13, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1947 to the late Russel and Eileen (Hoffheins) McAfee. He married Cynthia (Louys) McAfee on September 27, 1970 and she survives him. He is also survived by his children: Christina (Larry)...
Perry wins Falcon Invite for BGSU cross country
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in their final home meet of the 2022 season on Friday, hosting the Falcon Invite at the Bowling Green XC Course. Kailee Perry earned an individual victory in the Women’s Steve Price 6k event as the...
Perrysburg clinches share of NLL title
HOLLAND — Perrysburg led 14-3 at halftime but scored 35 second half points to blow the game wide open in a 49-14 Northern Lakes League victory at Springfield Friday. Perrysburg, 8-1 overall, is undefeated in NLL play at 6-0 and has earned at least a share of the conference championship. A win over Maumee next Friday, and the Yellow Jackets will be outright champions.
Akpunonu draws national accolades
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Joey Akpunonu has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer national team of the week. Akpunonu, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior defender, earns the honor for the first time in his Falcon career. Akpunonu, a native of Toledo (St. John’s Jesuit), played key...
