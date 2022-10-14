ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott Recalls Some Baby Formula Products Due to Bottle Deficiency

"A small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may hot have sealed completely," the company said in their announcement Friday Abbott Laboratories announced on Friday the recall of some ready-to-feed baby formula liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution, due to bottle deficiency, according to their website.  "These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed...
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Raisin Recall Issued

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says

Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns

Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
Brie Cheese Recall Expanded: All the Brands Being Pulled Over Potential Contamination

If you're a soft cheese eater, you should check your fridge. Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. On Wednesday, the recall was expanded to more baked brie cheeses. One day earlier, Swiss American recalled its St. Louis Brie products in response to Old Europe's recall.
Mrs. Freshley's and Tastykake Recalls Issued

Pie season may be in full swing, but before you sit down and snack on the delicious treat, you are going to want to make sure it isn't among the seven pie products currently subject to recall. A multi-country recall was issued on Oct. 7 for Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies after it was found the products may contain an undeclared allergen, with soy having not been listed on the label. The recall, issued by Flowers Foods, Inc., does not have any confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions attached to it at this time, per a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought

Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
Abbott Issues New Baby Formula Recall

Abbott, the baby formula manufacturer, said Friday it's recalling some lots of its "ready-to-feed" liquid products and formulas in 2-ounce containers. A "small percentage" of the bottles may not have been sealed properly, Abbott said. They were manufactured at a facility in Columbus, Ohio. Unsealed bottle caps could cause the food to spoil.
