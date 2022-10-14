Read full article on original website
Kenai Resolves Remaining Delinquent Special Assessment District Accounts
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution authorizing changes to payment terms of several special assessment districts in an effort to resolve the remaining delinquent accounts. Nine accounts remain from the five different special assessment districts, all of which are in delinquency status. The repayment term of each district varied based upon the size, but the penalty and interest terms were the same at 10% annual interest and 10% penalty on delinquent balances.
Soldotna Begins Work On Whistle Hill Sewer Utility Improvements
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance for the Whistle Hill Sewer Utility Improvement Special Assessment District (SAD) Project. A previous resolution authorized the city manager to proceed with construction of the SAD Project. The city contracted with Trihydro Corporation to create a cost estimate, which includes projected costs for the design, construction, oversight, and administration of the project. The total estimated cost was $814,200 with the city paying for the project upfront and the funding to be provided by the Utility Fund.
Kenai waterfront may see development following report
Plans to transform a mile-long stretch of Kenai River waterfront off Bridge Access Road have been floating around for a while. Now, a report is shining light on what exactly the community wants out of that waterfront area, and how to realize that vision going forward. Over a year ago,...
With natural gas future uncertain, buyers mull next steps
Energy utilities have been meeting since May to talk strategy as Cook Inlet’s top producer of natural gas warns future contracts are not a guarantee. This week, a local sustainability group said the Kenai Peninsula Borough, too, could play a role in helping avoid an energy crisis down the road.
In the name of energy efficiency, HEA pilots heat pump program
Homes on the central Kenai Peninsula are largely kept warm with natural gas in the winter. But some communities that can’t access natural gas rely on fuel oil or propane. And with prices approaching $7 across Kachemak Bay, that can get expensive. Andy Lorentz lives in Seldovia and Homer....
Firewood Available For Pick-Up In Cooper Landing Starting On Monday
Beginning on Monday, October 17, public firewood will be made available for pickup at the end of Langille Road in Cooper Landing between the times of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Shannon McCarthy, Media Liaison and Admin Operations Manager for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities told KSRM:
Bear Creek residents suffer property damage following Bruno Road floods
Road damage from the floodwaters some Bear Creek area residents woke up to Sunday morning has now been repaired, as of Tuesday evening. The floods were reported at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday after rains caused a breach in an embankment downstream of Bruno Road Bridge (Salmon Creek Bridge). The Kenai Peninsula Borough (KPB) Office of Emergency Management Incident Management Team set up an emergency operations center in conjunction with the KPB roads department.
Soldotna Establishes Standards For Accessory Dwelling Units
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance establishing standards for accessory dwelling units. The city seeks a more efficient and flexible use of existing residentially zoned land, housing stock, and infrastructure. Director of Economic Development and Planning, John Czarnezki told the Soldotna City Council:. “Standards are proposed for several sections...
Winter Weather Advisory For Freezing Drizzle Across The Kenai Peninsula
The National Weather Service in Anchorage is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Light wintry mix / freezing drizzle Saturday morning for Kenai, Soldotna, Sterling, Homer and Cooper Landing. A warm front is expected to move through Southcentral overnight through Saturday morning bringing a light wintry...
Large Trooper Presence In The Funny River Area
Alaska State Troopers received a report of a residence on Lourdes Avenue off Funny River Road in Soldotna fully ingulfed in flames. The occupants were able to escape the residence. Ronald Dean Beyering, age 62 of Soldotna, was seen leaving the property of the residence. Alaska State Troopers were granted...
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Troopers and local law enforcement are searching for a Soldotna man on Sunday, who is a “person of interest in a crime committed late last night,” according to an email from the Alaska State Troopers. Shortly before midnight Saturday, troopers were notified that a...
Winds And High Tides Closed Homer Spit Over Weekend
Blowing winds and high tides closed off access to the Homer Spit over the weekend. The stronger winds brought big waves, which blew debris across Homer Spit Road, causing the Alaska Department of Transportation to close the road while crews used a grader to push the rocks and debris off the road.
Anchorage, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lost Female Dog
Pomeranian Chihuahua long hair went missing in the Soldotna area. She has her tags stating her name and her owners phone number. Could be in the Fred Myer area or Jo-Ann fabrics area. Please call 907-252-7379 if seen. Thank you.
Mariners Sink Unbeaten Hawks For Division III Football State Championship
The Homer Mariners defense forced three fumbles and held the Houston Hawks on downs five times as the Mariners defeated Houston 22-20, holding-off a final drive in the final seconds of the 2022 ASAA Division IIII State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School in Anchorage. Houston opened...
Lathrop Wins Division II Football Championship In Defensive Battle With Stars
The two most productive offenses and the two stingiest defenses in Division II football for 2022 matched wits and brute force in the 2022 ASAA Division II State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School. The Lathrop Malemutes with two, third quarter touchdowns, outscored the Soldotna Stars 21-18...
