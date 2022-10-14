The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution authorizing changes to payment terms of several special assessment districts in an effort to resolve the remaining delinquent accounts. Nine accounts remain from the five different special assessment districts, all of which are in delinquency status. The repayment term of each district varied based upon the size, but the penalty and interest terms were the same at 10% annual interest and 10% penalty on delinquent balances.

KENAI, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO