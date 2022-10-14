ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Martin Odegaard hails ‘winning mentality’ behind superb start to Arsenal season

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zD022_0iZ2MMdx00

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has hailed the club’s “winning mentality” after they continued their fine start to the season with a narrow Europa League victory at Bodo/Glimt.

Bukayo Saka’s fortuitous first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win in the Arctic Circle as the Gunners made it 11 victories from 12 games.

Odegaard started in his native Norway as boss Mikel Arteta shuffled his pack with one eye on Sunday’s tricky trip to Leeds.

With the World Cup truncating the club calendar, Arsenal have so far managed their squad well with only a 3-1 loss at Manchester United blotting their copy book.

Odegaard believes the mindset within the squad is behind the recent run and, despite sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, he insists no one is taking anything for granted.

“We know the quality we have and we know the mindset we have now,” he told the Evening Standard.

We’re not getting carried away, we have to stay calm and keep working hard and we’ll see

“Everyone is ready for every game, for every action, and that’s what we wanted today.

“It wasn’t the best game but we won, and that’s the best thing about it; the three points and our winning mentality to just win every game.

“That’s what it’s all about now, take it game by game and try to win every time we play, that’s what we want to do.

“We have to take it step by step, we’re not getting carried away, we have to stay calm and keep working hard and we’ll see.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia

Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone blames Joao Felix for lack of minutes in lengthy answer

Atletico Madrid have endured a tricky start to the season as they fail to look convincing in La Liga and once again, are facing a fight to the death for their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, in recent days, all of the headlines surrounding the club have been dedicated to Joao Felix.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Nemanja Gudelj seals first La Liga win for Jorge Sampaoli since Sevilla return

Jorge Sampaoli has secured his first win since returning as Sevilla boss earlier this month thanks to a 1-0 victory away at Mallorca. After draws in his first two games back in Andalucia, across La Liga and Champions League action, Sampaoli sealed all three points in Palma, via Nemanja Gudelj’s second half wonder goal.
SOCCER
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Rice, Saliba, Guimaraes, Trossard, Gordon, Leao, Nkunku

England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has no intention of signing a new West Ham deal this season despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (CBS Sport, via Sun Online) Newcastle United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mark Fotheringham may name unchanged line-up as Huddersfield host Preston

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham could name an unchanged starting line-up for the home game against Preston. Fotheringham, set for his fifth game in charge, has reported no new injuries after Saturday’s defeat at Rotherham, but is still without several injured players. Captain Jonathan Hogg (calf) has not featured in...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star

Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Crystal Palace without Will Hughes again for Wolves visit

Crystal Palace will again be without midfielder Will Hughes for the visit of Wolves. Hughes was absent for Saturday’s goalless draw at Leicester through illness and has not recovered in time for Tuesday’s clash. Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), Chris Richards (leg) and Jack...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Richard Beale likely to name unchanged West Brom side against Bristol City

West Brom caretaker boss Richard Beale will be tempted to name an unchanged side for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City. The Baggies responded brilliantly under Beale on Saturday as they beat Reading 2-0 to claim only their second league win of the season. Beale is...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash

Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy