The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To Chiefs, Bills Fan Video

You think they're excited for Chiefs-Bills out in Kansas City? On Saturday night, video surfaced of the two fan bases already lining up outside of Arrowhead for this afternoon's game. The video was even spotted by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who gave fans some praise on Twitter. "All right y’all...
KCTV 5

Bettor places $80,000 on Chiefs to beat Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- For the first time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at Arrowhead Stadium. One individual is placing some major faith in the Chiefs to pull of the upset. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway reports that someone made a...
WGRZ TV

Conference rivals meet in Kansas City for the first time this season, Bills vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arriving here in Kansas City, the memories are still fresh. Even to an experienced follower of the game, staring down from the press box at some level of disbelief at what was unfolding below on the field at Arrowhead Stadium. From the lead changes to the final 13 seconds of regulation to the single possession of overtime that decided things.
