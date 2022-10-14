Read full article on original website
Way library presents Detroit’s own ‘Willie the Wonder’
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will host 18-Year Major League Baseball Great Willie Horton to talk about his book “Willie Horton: 23: Detroit’s Own Willie the Wonder, the Tigers’ First Black Great.”. The event will be Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. In this new autobiography, Horton...
Otsego, Eastwood defend NBC cross country titles
GRAND RAPIDS — Otsego boys and Eastwood girls defended their 2021 cross country championships, taking the 2022 title at Mary Jane Thurstin Park Saturday. For Eastwood, it is their third championship in seven years and Otsego has won the title four of the last seven years. In the boys...
Blotter: 10-16-22
Police responded to complaints of litter in yards in the 300 block on North Prospect Street and the 100 and 200 blocks of South Summit Street. Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street for a theft with a loss of $100. BG civil enforcement took a complaint...
Robert “Bob” Harris
Robert “Bob” Harris, 66, of Bloomdale, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was born May 2, 1956 in Toledo to Franklin N. Harris, whom survives him, and Marilyn (Ferguson) Harris. Bob was a 1974 graduate of 71st High...
Local Briefs
There have been 36,515 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 111 cases in the last seven days, according to a Friday Wood County Health Department. There have been 85 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There have...
Otsego volleyball sweeps Royals in NBC action
TONTOGANY — In a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match Thursday, Otsego swept Elmwood 25-22, 25-20, 25-18. Otsego improves to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the league while Elmwood falls to 4-7 and 1-5. For Otsego, junior Emily Genson had 12 kills and 14 digs and junior Faith Keifer had six aces, 18 assists, and 16 digs.
Seth J. Shaner
Seth J. Shaner, 40 of Luckey passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home. He was born on January 4, 1982 to Terry and Kathleen (Hamilton) Shaner, in Grove City, PA. He was a member of the graduating Class of 2000 at Elmwood High School. On October 7, 2005 he married Elisha D. Jacobs in Luckey, OH. Seth and Elisha have 2 children and have celebrated 17 years of marriage together.
Davis named MAC Co-Golfer of the Week
Kayla Davis was named Mid-American Conference Co-Golfer of the Week after finishing tied for No. 4 at the Rocket Classic Invitational, hosted by Toledo. She shares the honor with Akron’s Abbi Fleiner, who also tied her at the event at the Catawba Island Club. Davis (Sr., Gahanna, Ohio) finished...
BG community bands scare up some tunes
The Bowling Green Area Community Bands will present a Halloween Spooktacular concert on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m., at the Bowling Green School Performing Arts Center, 530 W. Poe Road. The concert is free and doors open at 3:30 p.m. Join the bands for an afternoon of fun, family-friendly music....
Burgers, beer and music at BGSU scholarship fundraiser
The community is invited to a fundraiser for the BGSU Administrative Staff Council’s Student Scholarship fund on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Arlyn’s Good Beer, 520 Hankey Ave. Arlyn’s will be pouring their local brews and Now Serving BG will be serving up smash burgers and sides, with...
Perrysburg earns share of NLL championship
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg girls soccer will share the Northern Lakes League title with Sylvania Southview after earning a 3-0 shutout over Bowling Green Wednesday at Steinecker Stadium. Scoring for the Yellow Jackets were seniors Adelle Francis and Michaela Christie and freshman Kinsley Jones. Francis and juniors Jeremy Zeisloft and...
Jackets defeat Generals in key NLL match
WHITEHOUSE — There is an old saying in net sports like volleyball and tennis that goes, “Hit them where they aren’t.”. That is what Perrysburg junior middle blocker Wrigley Takats did time after time in the first two sets while leading the Yellow Jackets to a 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 Northern Lakes League volleyball victory over Anthony Wayne.
Akpunonu draws national accolades
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Joey Akpunonu has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer national team of the week. Akpunonu, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior defender, earns the honor for the first time in his Falcon career. Akpunonu, a native of Toledo (St. John’s Jesuit), played key...
$5.75 million phase of Slater renovation will start in the spring
A Columbus company has been selected to lead the next phase in the renovation of the Slater Family Ice Arena. The project budget will be $5.75 million. Moody Nolan has been hired, according to a Friday Bowling Green State University press release. “This is exciting news for Bowling Green State...
BGSU to hold community Oktoberfest event
The community is invited to join Bowling Green State University in celebration of German culture during the 25th Oktoberfest event hosted by the BGSU German Club and the BGSU Department of World Languages and Cultures from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom of the Bowen Thompson Student Union.
Perry wins Falcon Invite for BGSU cross country
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in their final home meet of the 2022 season on Friday, hosting the Falcon Invite at the Bowling Green XC Course. Kailee Perry earned an individual victory in the Women’s Steve Price 6k event as the...
Enjoy a wine tasting at Carter House
If you love wine, you’ll enjoy the Wood County District Public Library’s wine tasting at their historic Carter House. Norm Heineman from the Bowling Green Beverage Center will host a wine tasting on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Tasters will learn the differences between new world and old...
Urban Creek Boutique opens in BG
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. It is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words from Mayor Mike Aspacher and BG Chamber...
Jackets down ‘Cats, earn share of NLL title
PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Northview came into the Arena at Perrysburg Thursday set on winning an outright Northern Lakes League volleyball championship. The Wildcats did not count on the return of senior outside hitter Sara Pahl and that the Yellow Jackets were playing their best volleyball when it counts most — at the end of the season.
Eastwood clinches NBC title share
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood earned a Northern Buckeye Conference title share after routing visiting Fostoria, 63-7, Friday at Jerry Rutherford Stadium. An Eastwood win over Otsego next week will secure an outright championship for the Eagles. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 9-0, including 6-0 in the NBC, while Fostoria is...
