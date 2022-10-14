ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Diamond From 660 Kilometers Below Earth's Surface Reveals a Water-Rich Environment

Deep below the surface of our world, far beyond our feeble reach, enigmatic processes grind and roil. Every now and then, the Earth disgorges clues to their nature: tiny chthonic diamonds encasing skerricks of rare mineral. From these tiny fragments we can glean tidbits of information about our planet's interior. A diamond recently unearthed in a diamond mine in Botswana is just such a stone. It's riddled with flaws containing traces of ringwoodite, ferropericlase, enstatite, and other minerals that suggest the diamond formed 660 kilometers (410 miles) below Earth's surface. Moreover, they suggest that the environment in which they formed – a divide...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA is now making oxygen on Mars

For nearly two years, a lunchbox-sized device — which was built by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) at CalTech and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — has been pumping out oxygen on Mars. The oxygen-generating device is called the Mars oxygen in-situ resource utilization experiment, or...
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth

On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Astronomy.com

NASA has successfully moved an asteroid

In late September, a 1,260-pound (570-kilograms) spacecraft traveling 14,000 mph (22,530 km/h) smacked directly into a small asteroid named Dimorphos, throwing up a massive cloud of dusty debris. The hit was intentional, the culmination of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) designed to determine whether a “kinetic impact” — i.e.,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s four-person Crew-4 mission splashes down safely off Florida coast

The four astronauts of NASA’s Crew-4 mission have returned from the International Space Station and splashed down safely off the coast of Florida. The crew of NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, plus European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, traveled on a SpaceX Dragon craft that splashed down at 4:55 p.m. ET on Friday, October 14.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space

Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy