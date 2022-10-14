Read full article on original website
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Diamond From 660 Kilometers Below Earth's Surface Reveals a Water-Rich Environment
Deep below the surface of our world, far beyond our feeble reach, enigmatic processes grind and roil. Every now and then, the Earth disgorges clues to their nature: tiny chthonic diamonds encasing skerricks of rare mineral. From these tiny fragments we can glean tidbits of information about our planet's interior. A diamond recently unearthed in a diamond mine in Botswana is just such a stone. It's riddled with flaws containing traces of ringwoodite, ferropericlase, enstatite, and other minerals that suggest the diamond formed 660 kilometers (410 miles) below Earth's surface. Moreover, they suggest that the environment in which they formed – a divide...
americanmilitarynews.com
NASA is now making oxygen on Mars
For nearly two years, a lunchbox-sized device — which was built by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) at CalTech and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — has been pumping out oxygen on Mars. The oxygen-generating device is called the Mars oxygen in-situ resource utilization experiment, or...
Asteroid smacked by NASA spacecraft now has a debris trail more than 6,000 miles long
The debris trail of an asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft is a comet-like tail consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
Watch as SpinLaunch’s rocket-flinging slingshot hurls Nasa payload 25,000ft above Earth’s surface using huge arm
A HUGE slingshot has hurled its first Nasa payload on a test flight that could pave the way for a unique way to send satellites into orbit. Spaceflight technology firm SpinLaunch’s groundbreaking Orbital Accelerator launches objects using a rotating carbon-fibre arm housed within a 300ft-wide steel vacuum chamber. It's...
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
Insufficient NSF funding could doom the Chips and Science Act
NSF is America’s ideas agency; it fuels the basic science and engineering research that is the knowledge base of our economic and national security.
Phys.org
NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth
On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
Astronomy.com
NASA has successfully moved an asteroid
In late September, a 1,260-pound (570-kilograms) spacecraft traveling 14,000 mph (22,530 km/h) smacked directly into a small asteroid named Dimorphos, throwing up a massive cloud of dusty debris. The hit was intentional, the culmination of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) designed to determine whether a “kinetic impact” — i.e.,...
Space Force telescope will hunt foreign spacecraft, asteroids and comets too
The military surveillance telescope is permanently relocated to Australia after a few years of testing in the United States.
Dead Creatures Buried in The Ocean Could Influence Earthquakes, Scientists Say
The Hikurangi subduction zone is the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand, capable of creating 'megathrust' earthquakes that typically rumble at magnitudes 8 and above. New research shows tiny, ancient marine organisms could have a major impact on the next seismic event there. Researchers studying the region have...
Digital Trends
NASA’s four-person Crew-4 mission splashes down safely off Florida coast
The four astronauts of NASA’s Crew-4 mission have returned from the International Space Station and splashed down safely off the coast of Florida. The crew of NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, plus European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, traveled on a SpaceX Dragon craft that splashed down at 4:55 p.m. ET on Friday, October 14.
Humans can dive deeper into the world's oceans than ever before with Alvin
Black smoke appears to rise from chimney-like formations of the hottest and deepest known hydrothermal vents on Earth. With upgrades to the submersible Alvin, a three-person crew saw these vents for themselves 4 miles beneath the ocean's surface.
Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space
Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
