Round Rock, TX

FanSided

Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: Opening odds for Week 8

A high-stakes matchup lies ahead for No. 22 ranked Texas football next weekend on the road against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 8 (for now at least) Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a Big 12 foe away from home for the first time in nearly a month.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after close loss to Texas

AUSTIN- Iowa State suffered another very close loss in Big 12 play, 24-21 Saturday at the hands of the Texas Longhorns on the road. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media postgame. Opening statement. “The guts, the courage. Man you got freshmen out there playing, you got...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team

Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game

The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
AMES, IA
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
firefighternation.com

Fire Sweeps Through 73 Vehicles at Temple (TX) Farm; Cigarette Blamed

Fire destroyed 73 vehicles in the parking lot of the The Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday at about 1 p.m. The Temple Fire & Rescue Department along with firefighters from Little River Academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Bartlett and Belton were called to assist. The first responding unit found...
TEMPLE, TX
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

