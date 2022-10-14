Read full article on original website
Related
nbc24.com
Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock Co. Deputy on brief chase
Findlay, Ohio - The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges, following a chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay Saturday evening. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated Parker...
hometownstations.com
Findlay man backed into sheriff's cruiser during police pursuit
Hancock Co., OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is arrested after striking a Hancock County Sheriff's cruiser during a short chase on Saturday. 37-year-old Chandler Parker was booked on several felony charges following the police chase that happened just after 7 o'clock Saturday night. Deputies located a vehicle that was taken by Parker, who was not authorized to use it. Parker drives away when deputies tried to do a traffic stop. During the chase, Parker stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and hit the deputy's car. He later stopped at a nearby gas station where he was taken into custody. Deputies believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
sent-trib.com
Portage man indicted for assault on police officers
A Portage man has been indicted for assaulting two city police officers. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 4 indicted Jordan Dean Hendrix, 27, for two separate incidents. He was indicted for two counts assault, both fourth-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
13abc.com
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
13abc.com
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
13abc.com
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
Two women seriously injured in rollover crash in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women were seriously injured as the result of a collision in Seneca County on Sunday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Dorothy Cooper from Fostoria was driving east on County Rd. 592 around 9:35 a.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at County Rd. 31.
Lucas Co. Sheriff seeking info on suspect who fled, led officers on pursuit
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of a suspect who recently led authorities on a high speed chase. Rayshawn McCoy is wanted for felony failure to comply after police say he fled during the initiation of a traffic stop. The pursuit was called off when officers determined the chase was too dangerous.
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
13abc.com
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
sent-trib.com
Blotter: 10-16-22
Police responded to complaints of litter in yards in the 300 block on North Prospect Street and the 100 and 200 blocks of South Summit Street. Police responded to the 300 block of South Main Street for a theft with a loss of $100. BG civil enforcement took a complaint...
13abc.com
Man sentenced nearly 30 years for deadly April I-75 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who caused the deadly I-75 crash last April has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in jail. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Nicholas Luderman has been sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison for causing an April 3 traffic accident on I-75 that killed two people and sent several others to the hospital.
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
sent-trib.com
Two men reportedly die of overdoses in BG
Two men reportedly died of drug overdoses Wednesday afternoon at a Bowling Green home. The report, toxicology results and an autopsy need to be completed, said Lt. Adam Skaff of the Bowling Green Police Division. He said that officers were called to the 100 block of South Church Street at...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
Comments / 2