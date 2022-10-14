Read full article on original website
Boise State Day at the College of Southern Idaho strengthens partnerships
Boise State University, the College of Southern Idaho and Magic Valley leaders renewed their shared commitment to educational access for students at Boise State Day, a signature community engagement event at College of Southern Idaho. Boise State Day connects locals and students to Boise State leaders and staff. Adriana Martinez-Saldana,...
Policy updates for October 2022
A new policy and several policy updates were recently approved by university leadership. Please contact Angie Zirschky or the responsible party listed in the policy if with questions. Approved New Policy. Third Party Communications and Marketing (Policy 10050) – This new policy was developed to bring the Office of Communications...
Employees can take advantage of public student loan forgiveness through October
Through October, full-time, benefit-eligible employees who have federal student loans may get credit for payments that previously didn’t qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Under a limited loan forgiveness waiver, applicants can get credit for past loan payments even if they were late on a payment, didn’t pay the full amount or were on the wrong payment plan.
Talkin’ Broncos start season with win at Fran Tanner Open
The Boise State Speech and Debate team started their 2022-2023 season winning the Fran Tanner Invitational hosted by the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, ID, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1. The Talkin’ Broncos won first-place in Overall Sweepstakes at the tournament, which included competitors from Utah State University, Bellevue College, Weber State, Northwest Nazarene University, College of Western Idaho, College of Southern Idaho, Idaho State University and University of Idaho.
