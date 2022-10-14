ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.

