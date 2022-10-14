Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
NY-22: Williams, Conole, why they want your vote and where they stand
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams will face off in the race for Central New York’s new 22nd Congressional district. The new 22nd district includes Onondaga County and areas currently represented by Rep. John Katko, who did not run for re-election. CNYCentral asked both...
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature considering countywide solar PILOT law
An amendment to an existing law that would make the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) negotiate payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements with solar project developers is making its way through the County Legislature. A draft of the local law was approved via a 5-2 vote by legislators...
Letter to the Editor: Vote to create a City Manager
This is a letter to the editor by former Ithaca Chief of Staff Dan Cogan. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As a former City of Ithaca Alderperson and Chief of Staff, I urge...
Op-Ed: An open letter to the City of Ithaca concerning social justice and the Green New Deal
This is an op-ed written by 53 people, all of whom have signed the letter at the bottom. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The undersigned Tompkins County social justice and renewable energy leaders are concerned to...
Raise the minimum wage in New York State, say local electeds and organizers
ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.
Poll shows slight lead for Democrat Riley over Molinaro in Congressional race
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County rarely sees Congressional polling: When the county was in a heavily Republican district represented by Tom Reed, there was seldom demand for such polling in recent years because Reed was normally a heavy favorite. Even this year, with redrawn district lines that have made a...
Two Common Council members call for reparations for Black Ithacans in 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y.—City of Ithaca Common Councilmembers Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown held a press conference on Oct. 11 representing the Ithaca Solidarity Slate bloc of Common Council calling for reparations for Black Ithacans in the 2023 budget. The reparations, as described by Brown and DeFendini, would be similar to...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira street named after late Vito Manzari to honor his legacy
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Vito Manzari was an Elmira icon in his own lifetime, so it is only fitting that the City continues to honor him after his death. Along with naming June 9th as Vito Manzari Day this past summer, the street that runs past his restaurant now wears his name.
Update on Homeless shelter crisis
The Department of Social Services says it utilizes 65 shelter beds in our community and all of them are full, although the situation is fluid as the unhoused come and go on a daily basis.
President Joe Biden’s former N.Y. home is up for sale: Look inside
The Strathmore neighborhood house where President Joe Biden lived in while studying at Syracuse University Law School is for sale. The “very Presidential and distinguished” two-family home at on Stinard Ave. was Biden’s home from 1966 to 1968. He lived there with his first wife, Nelia, who was an English teacher at the nearby Bellevue Elementary School.
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville School Board member resigns day after superintendent’s DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Board of Education member Frank Matus has submitted his resignation to the district, according to a document obtained by NewsChannel 9. His resignation is effective October 8. It’s not clear if one development is related to the other, but Matus submitted his resignation the...
October deemed United in Kindness Month, while county further discusses homeless issues
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—October has been proclaimed United in Kindness Month to bring awareness to bullying and promote bully prevention strategies in Tompkins County, a decision made at last week’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting. Brandy Remington from the Bullying Task Force accepted the proclamation. “Thank you for this proclamation...
Meet the Binghamton Graduate Who Helped To Build Yankee Stadium
Construction on the new Yankee stadium began in August of 2006 and construction was completed on April 2, 2009. The stadium build came with a price tag of $2.3 billion dollars and the new Yankee stadium is the third-largest stadium in Major League Baseball by seating capacity. Groundbreaking ceremonies for...
$880K sale in Onondaga: See 171 home sales in Onondaga County
171 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office this week between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7. The most expensive home sale was the sale of a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial that sold for $880,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was last sold in 2005 for $605,000. (See photos of the home)
Longtime Binghamton Fire Chaplain passes
The Binghamton Fire Department is mourning the passing of its longtime spiritual leader.
ithaca.com
Racist Hate Symbols Found on Campus of Ithaca College and Downtown
Students and faculty at Ithaca College are outraged following a series of antisemitic hate symbols have been found on the colleges campus. On October 6, a swastika was found scratched into a door to a storage room beneath the Terrace Dining hall — on October 12 another swastika, as well as other racist images, were scratched into the inside wall of the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
Rosario and Yearwood say there was no ‘quid pro quo.’ CPE calls RPS investigation ‘threadbare’
ITHACA, N.Y.—A slew of documents released by the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board have shed some light on the broad investigation into allegations that third-party interest may have guided the City of Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process. The investigation — spurred by a 60-page complaint filed by...
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
