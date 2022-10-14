ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

cnycentral.com

NY-22: Williams, Conole, why they want your vote and where they stand

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams will face off in the race for Central New York’s new 22nd Congressional district. The new 22nd district includes Onondaga County and areas currently represented by Rep. John Katko, who did not run for re-election. CNYCentral asked both...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Legislature considering countywide solar PILOT law

An amendment to an existing law that would make the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) negotiate payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements with solar project developers is making its way through the County Legislature. A draft of the local law was approved via a 5-2 vote by legislators...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Raise the minimum wage in New York State, say local electeds and organizers

ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira street named after late Vito Manzari to honor his legacy

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Vito Manzari was an Elmira icon in his own lifetime, so it is only fitting that the City continues to honor him after his death. Along with naming June 9th as Vito Manzari Day this past summer, the street that runs past his restaurant now wears his name.
ELMIRA, NY
PennLive.com

President Joe Biden’s former N.Y. home is up for sale: Look inside

The Strathmore neighborhood house where President Joe Biden lived in while studying at Syracuse University Law School is for sale. The “very Presidential and distinguished” two-family home at on Stinard Ave. was Biden’s home from 1966 to 1968. He lived there with his first wife, Nelia, who was an English teacher at the nearby Bellevue Elementary School.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Racist Hate Symbols Found on Campus of Ithaca College and Downtown

Students and faculty at Ithaca College are outraged following a series of antisemitic hate symbols have been found on the colleges campus. On October 6, a swastika was found scratched into a door to a storage room beneath the Terrace Dining hall — on October 12 another swastika, as well as other racist images, were scratched into the inside wall of the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
ITHACA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
