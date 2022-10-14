Read full article on original website
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
Biden's student-loan relief application will open any day. Here are 5 steps to prepare.
President Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student loans will require millions of borrowers to fill out an application to receive approval, a step that will likely be available within days. The application will open in October, which will be a "short online application," the Department of Education...
Student-loan borrowers can now apply for Biden's debt cancellation during a beta testing period
Student-loan forgiveness applications have opened during a beta testing period, CNN and The Washington Post report. Borrowers can apply for relief during this time, but the forms will not be processed until the site becomes officially live. An official told CNN that the Education Department will monitor the site and...
CNET
8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works
A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Why More Than 7 Million Borrowers Won’t Get Assistance
The application for student loan forgiveness is expected to go live within days, but some consumer advocates say this could cause millions of borrowers to miss out. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark...
Millions of Americans will get automatic debt relief up to $20,000 – see if you’re eligible
UP to eight million people will get automatic debt relief under the government's new student loan plan, the White House has said. Most Americans with federal loans will qualify for up to $10,000 in cancellations. However, if a borrower received a Pell Grant, which is awarded to low-income students, recipients...
Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting
Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
The Biden administration swears its online student-loan forgiveness application can support a flood of borrowers seeking relief, even after past hiccups: 'We can handle the traffic'
While the student aid website crashed after Biden announced student-loan forgiveness, officials said that won't happen to the debt relief application.
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
Biden's student-debt cancellation goes to court today. Republicans are likely to argue the relief will cause 'enormous' financial harm to loan companies and states.
A federal judge could decide as soon as Wednesday whether to halt Biden's student-loan forgiveness — and six GOP states think they have standing.
A Sneak Peek of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Application
The Biden administration has offered a preview of the 2022 student loan debt forgiveness application.
KUTV
Biden administration announce student loan forgiveness applications now open
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Biden administration has opened the application process in a beta period for Americans seeking student debt relief. The announcement comes just two days after the White House provided a sneak peek at the application for federal student loan borrowers. The beta period allows...
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
Up to 5 million student-loan borrowers might have to submit income verification documents when they apply for relief. Here's what that would look like.
Biden's Education Department estimates at least 1 million student-loan borrowers will need extra proof of income to get federal debt relief.
A student-loan company involved in a major lawsuit against Biden's debt relief just got hit with a cease and desist over accusations of 'interfering with student loan borrowers' right to loan cancellation'
Advocacy groups SBPC and AFT claimed student-loan company MOHELA's role in the lawsuit could cost California borrowers more than $55 billion.
Student loan relief: Only weeks left to apply for major program
Teachers, government workers and people employed by nonprofits have only days remaining to apply for a one-time waiver that could help them erase or reduce their student debt. The so-called "limited Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver" was designed by the Biden administration last year to fix a major problem with a long-running program designed to ease the college debt of public servants. Under the waiver, public sector workers can apply to receive credit for past repayments that haven't previously qualified for loan relief. The deadline for applying for the waiver is October 31 — which means public workers have only about...
Federal student loan forgiveness plan opens a faster repayment path for 23 million college tuition borrowers.
The latest news on student loan debt cancellation from the White House will directly impact up to 43 million Americans. President Biden has promised to cancel $10,000 in student debt for many borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.
Feds release preliminary application for student loan forgiveness; relief to come later
The Education Department released a beta form for its mass student debt forgiveness plan late Friday night. The applications will be processed in October.
