Boise, ID

psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Action vs. Contemplation? Finding Answers in Empathy

Action and contemplation are entwined and interdependent. Our empathy and connection to others defines so much of what we think about and do. There are longstanding “careless thoughts” in human history that still trap us. College students are thinking about what field they wish to major in, how...
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Evangelical college students often feel misunderstood – what helps boost understanding between students of all faiths?

Our research team has studied college students’ attitudes toward evangelicals, a topic that tends to prompt strong reactions. Some liberals don’t see the topic as worthy of discussion – why study whether Americans appreciate a privileged group with strong influence on society? Meanwhile, many conservatives are adamant that evangelical perspectives are not tolerated, let alone welcome, on U.S. university campuses.
EDUCATION
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: When Being Rational is Grounds for Termination

Have you ever wondered about the phrase, common sense? Simply put, it’s a rational way of thinking that comes naturally to all humans. It’s an innately-provided type of knowledge that is unspoken and unwritten. It’s taken for granted. We acquire such reasoning imperceptibly from the day we are born. Such reasoning keeps us from even contemplating notions that violate our God-given ability to make prudent judgments. Contrarily, an irrational way of thinking might cause us to accept such statements as, “My dog drove me to the supermarket,” or, “my mother is older than I am.”
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Pandemic escalated teen cyberbullying, with Asian Americans targeted the most

Early in the COVID‐19 pandemic, there was a concern that cyberbullying incidents (online threats, mistreatment or harassment) would increase because children were spending more time online. Also, in the midst of a brewing firestorm, the politicization of the link between the COVID‐19 virus and its presumed origination led to a pointed rise in sinophobia (anti-Chinese sentiment) and a documented increase in harassment, bullying, and even personal and property victimization against Asian Americans.
SOCIETY
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Beliefs Change Perception Altering Opportunities, Possibilities, and Relationships: Lion Goodman

Beliefs Change Perception Altering Opportunities, Possibilities, and Relationships: Lion Goodman. Lion Goodman’s work focuses on consciousness and consciousness change. He studied neurology, psychology, and different forms of physical/psychological healing. He also studied history, philosophy, dance, and music. In order to understand himself first, he took over 100 workshops and trainings!
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Children Who Tell the Truth Are Judged More Harshly by Adults

New findings, out today, suggest children who tell blunt truths such as “I don’t want this present – it’s ugly!” are judged more harshly by adults than those who bend the truth to be polite or protect others. Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Moral...
KIDS
PsyPost

Dark personalities perceive pro-environmental behaviors as more costly and less beneficial

People with “dark” personality traits tend to behave in less environmentally friendly ways in everyday life, and view pro-environmental behaviors as imposing a greater burden, according to new research published in Frontiers in Psychology. The findings provide evidence that personality traits influence how people perceive the costs and benefits associated with pro-environmental behaviors.
MENTAL HEALTH

