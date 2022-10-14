Read full article on original website
WAFF
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected […]
Police investigating after Fayetteville shooting leaves Nashville man dead
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man from Middle Tennessee was found dead following a Thursday night shooting.
WAAY-TV
Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect
A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday. The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.
WTVC
Grundy Sheriff: Child shot in Tracy City Sunday night; Victim airlifted to hospital
Tracy City, Tenn. — According to Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter, a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter says the child was flown to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time. The Grundy County Sheriff's Department is assisting the...
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
WAFF
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Two murder trials set to begin in Lauderdale County. The crash occurred just outside of the Safari Sports Lounge in Huntsville. A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson says that the department is searching for a white SUV. 24-year-old woman killed in Saturday morning crash. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM...
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Wilson County teen center of AMBER Alert found safe; suspect in custody
The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI.
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
WAFF
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
WAFF
24-year-old woman killed in Saturday morning crash
Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. This year’s run was the first in-person edition of the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run in three years. Al Azhar Court 181 Breast Cancer Walk held Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The walk was held at the Bessie...
murfreesboro.com
Smyrna Police Department Investigates Shooting
October 14, 2022, SPD responded to a call at the Ridgemont Park Apartments behind Smyrna High School. Michael Stewart and his son arrived at the complex and upon arrival a verbal altercation occurred between Mr. Stewart and a 17 year old juvenile male residing at the complex. The juvenile male...
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
Missing Franklin County man found safe following Silver Alert
Just minutes after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man with dementia, Franklin County authorities announced the man had been located.
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
WAFF
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 8 in Athens
Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22. Check out some of Gina's past career stops on her way to be a Morning Anchor in Huntsville. Patriot Front members. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT. 31 members...
FOX Carolina
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
