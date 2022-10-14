Documentary Filmmaker Douglas Keeve Signs With Buchwald (Exclusive)

Veteran documentary filmmaker and fashion photographer Douglas Keeve has signed with Buchwald for entertainment representation .

More recently, Keeve directed and executive produced Supreme Models , a six-part docuseries for YouTube and Vogue . The series is based on Marcellas Reynolds’ book Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion, as it portrays fashion trailblazers like Iman and Bethann Hardison, and fellow models Joan Smalls, Indya Moore and Precious Lee.

Also featured in the series on the official Vogue YouTube Channel is Anna Wintour, Pat Cleveland, Roshumba Williams and Veronica Webb. Keeve won an audience award at the Sundance Film Festival for Unzipped , a light-hearted documentary that followed designer Isaac Mizrahi as he prepared for his 1994 runway collection.

The 1995 documentary also featured Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford alongside the famed fashion designer. Film critic Janet Maslin in The New York Times called Unzipped a “boldly colorful portrait of the fashion world.”

Keeve’s other work includes the Tribeca Film Festival award winning Hotel Gramercy Park , in which he documents the reinvention of the Gramercy Park Hotel IFC/Sundance; Seamless, a collaboration with Vogue’s Anna Wintour; and Naomi Conquers Africa, which follows supermodels Campbell, Moss and Christy Turlington as they put on a charity event with Nelson Mandela.

Keeve’s photography work has appeared in GQ , Vanity Fair , Esquire , Glamour and Interview magazines.