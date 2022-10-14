Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The Scott County coroner said he died from a gunshot wound.

According to Lee, a 13-year-old was taken by a personal vehicle to Lackey Memorial with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and is in stable condition. Lee said the 13-year-old was not in the truck.

Later that evening, Lee said some of the football players gathered at the high school football coach’s home next to Lake High School. Someone drove by and fired a shot. Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

Deputies are working to gather witness statements and preparing warrants for the suspects.

Lake High School announced that Friday night’s division 5-2A contest with Philadelphia had been canceled.

