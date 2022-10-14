Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Guardians stun Yankees with 9th-inning comeback to take ALDS lead
CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Yankees: 3 players who need to step up in Game 3 of the ALDS
The New York Yankees take the field tonight, at 7:37 pm ET, in Progressive Field to face the Cleveland Guardians in a pivotal Game 3 of the American League Division Series. The Guards came from behind to win Game 2 4-2 on Friday, and will look to take the third clash in front of their fans.
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Yankees’ injury updates: Ron Marinaccio, Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, DJ LeMahieu
NEW YORK — The Yankees’ reinforcements are gathering in the South. Reliever Ron Marinaccio, starting pitcher Frankie Montas and left fielder Andrew Benintendi are heading to the team’s player development complex in Tampa work out in the possibility all three could be activated for next round of the playoffs.
ALDS Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Yankees will attempt to stave off elimination as they face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians Game 4 prediction and pick. The Guardians prevailed...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains stunning decision not to use Clay Holmes
CLEVELAND — Maybe analytics have developed a whole new definition for the word emergency?. Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t turn to closer Clay Holmes only to watch Clarke Schmidt blow it in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith can’t make up his mind about the Giants
Lots of people are hoping on the Giants bandwagon. The wagon has become particularly crowded after a stunning a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But not everyone thinks the success will be lasting. For example, here’s what Stephen A. Smith said on First Take:. “I’m...
NFL・
Great Kills’ own Matt Festa dazzles in extra innings, but his Seattle Mariners fall to Houston Astros in ALDS
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher and Great Kills’ own Matt Festa was a CHSAA city baseball champion more than a decade ago -- and there’s a banner in the gymnasium at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea HS with his name on it to prove it. On Saturday, the 29-year-old right-hander was pitching on a Major League mound with his team’s World Series hopes at stake.
