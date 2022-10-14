ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
theScore

Guardians stun Yankees with 9th-inning comeback to take ALDS lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.
MLB
Cleveland.com

Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Great Kills’ own Matt Festa dazzles in extra innings, but his Seattle Mariners fall to Houston Astros in ALDS

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher and Great Kills’ own Matt Festa was a CHSAA city baseball champion more than a decade ago -- and there’s a banner in the gymnasium at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea HS with his name on it to prove it. On Saturday, the 29-year-old right-hander was pitching on a Major League mound with his team’s World Series hopes at stake.
SEATTLE, WA
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
