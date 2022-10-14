Read full article on original website
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
Senior center calendar of events Oct. 17-21
MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 17 and beyond. Christmas gifts for the...
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
PHOTOS: Manistee Township Fire Department holds open house in honor of fire prevention month
MANISTEE TWP — October is Fire Prevention Month. Saturday was also the last day of Fire Prevention Week which started on Oct. 9. In honor of that, the Manistee Township Fire Department held an open house that gave educational demonstrations to children and adults alike. Among those who received a tour of the firehouse plus the Manistee Township Fire truck and the hook and ladder truck was 9-year-old Payton Chick who is the niece of Jayde Bray, an Emergency Service responder for the Manistee Township Fire department.
Latest Manistee County blotter: witness tampering, crashes, larceny
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 20-23. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Sept. 20. • A vehicle-deer accident was reported in Maple...
Michigan DNR busts group with 463 pounds of illegally caught salmon
Conservation officers at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources are constantly looking for wildlife taken by poachers. But it's not every day they haul in 460 pounds of poached fish. An angler's tip led the DNR to recover salmon that was illegally taken on Tuesday. Behind the fish caper is a...
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
Mercenary wasps battle fruit flies in Michigan cherry orchards, blueberry patches
SUTTONS BAY, MICH. – Hundreds of tiny samba wasps are now presumably wreaking havoc on a type of invasive fruit fly that has for years caused crop damage across Michigan – at least, that’s what growers and researchers are hoping. Michigan State University scientists are studying how...
Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said. Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township...
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
Braver Angels: Seeking to de-polarize America
Michigan is a battleground state, in every sense of the word. Here, purple doesn’t mean moderate; it means the 50-50, Red/Blue split is a chasm. On a recent Saturday in Traverse City, Mich., people gathered – half of them Red, the other half Blue – brought together by Braver Angels, a not-for-profit attempting to narrow the divide.
DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching
Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.
See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground
EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City
Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Grand Valley State knocks off Ferris State in battle of top two teams in Division II
Jack Provencher's 10-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes remaining lifted Grand Valley State to a 22-21 win over defending Division II champion Ferris State in the Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday in Big Rapids in a matchup of the top two teams in the country. The No. 2 Lakers' rushing attack proved to be the difference. GVSU outrushed Ferris, 223-81, a year after losing twice to the Bulldogs, including 54-20 in the Division II playoffs. ...
Maybe We’ll Make It
Margo Price to talk songs, writing, and women in country music on State Theatre stage. Of the countless stages Margo Price has played, Traverse City’s State Theatre isn’t one of them…until now. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the acclaimed country musician joins the National Writers Series to discuss her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It.
