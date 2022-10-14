ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

recordpatriot.com

Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary

EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
EVART, MI
recordpatriot.com

Senior center calendar of events Oct. 17-21

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 17 and beyond. Christmas gifts for the...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

PHOTOS: Manistee Township Fire Department holds open house in honor of fire prevention month

MANISTEE TWP — October is Fire Prevention Month. Saturday was also the last day of Fire Prevention Week which started on Oct. 9. In honor of that, the Manistee Township Fire Department held an open house that gave educational demonstrations to children and adults alike. Among those who received a tour of the firehouse plus the Manistee Township Fire truck and the hook and ladder truck was 9-year-old Payton Chick who is the niece of Jayde Bray, an Emergency Service responder for the Manistee Township Fire department.
MANISTEE, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Braver Angels: Seeking to de-polarize America

Michigan is a battleground state, in every sense of the word. Here, purple doesn’t mean moderate; it means the 50-50, Red/Blue split is a chasm. On a recent Saturday in Traverse City, Mich., people gathered – half of them Red, the other half Blue – brought together by Braver Angels, a not-for-profit attempting to narrow the divide.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching

Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground

EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
EVART, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City

Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Grand Valley State knocks off Ferris State in battle of top two teams in Division II

Jack Provencher's 10-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes remaining lifted Grand Valley State to a 22-21 win over defending Division II champion Ferris State in the Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday in Big Rapids in a matchup of the top two teams in the country. The No. 2 Lakers' rushing attack proved to be the difference. GVSU outrushed Ferris, 223-81, a year after losing twice to the Bulldogs, including 54-20 in the Division II playoffs. ...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
northernexpress.com

Maybe We’ll Make It

Margo Price to talk songs, writing, and women in country music on State Theatre stage. Of the countless stages Margo Price has played, Traverse City’s State Theatre isn’t one of them…until now. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the acclaimed country musician joins the National Writers Series to discuss her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

