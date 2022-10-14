Falcons to wear vintage red helmets Sunday vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears wore their new orange helmets on Thursday Night Football, and they won't be the only teams to don alternate lids in Week 6.

As they host the San Francisco 49ers, the Atlanta Falcons will wear their throwback red helmets, returning as an alternate in 2022 now that the league has ditched the one-helmet rule:

NFL Week 6 Uniform Report - The Bears will debut their new orange helmets with their orange alternate jerseys on... Posted by Tim Kelly Sports on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

As Tim Brulia of The Gridiron Uniform Database reminds us , the Falcons wore red helmets from their inception in 1966 through the 1989 season. The specific black uniform tops the Falcons are wearing are modeled after the home uniforms that the franchise wore from 1990-2002. The Falcons did wear black tops with red helmets 1966-1970, the franchise's first five seasons.

The 49ers are slated to wear their primary white tops and gold pants on the road in Atlanta.

