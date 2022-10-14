ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons to wear vintage red helmets Sunday vs. 49ers

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s11Hl_0iZ2KQrD00

The Chicago Bears wore their new orange helmets on Thursday Night Football, and they won't be the only teams to don alternate lids in Week 6.

As they host the San Francisco 49ers, the Atlanta Falcons will wear their throwback red helmets, returning as an alternate in 2022 now that the league has ditched the one-helmet rule:

NFL Week 6 Uniform Report - The Bears will debut their new orange helmets with their orange alternate jerseys on...

Posted by Tim Kelly Sports on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

As Tim Brulia of The Gridiron Uniform Database reminds us , the Falcons wore red helmets from their inception in 1966 through the 1989 season. The specific black uniform tops the Falcons are wearing are modeled after the home uniforms that the franchise wore from 1990-2002. The Falcons did wear black tops with red helmets 1966-1970, the franchise's first five seasons.

The 49ers are slated to wear their primary white tops and gold pants on the road in Atlanta.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KHON2

Former NFL Player is the Grand Marshall for the Pride Parade

Esera Tuaolo made national headlines after retiring from a 9 year career in the NFL. The former defensive line who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1991 out of Oregon State University, played on five different NFL teams over his career before retiring after the 1999 season with the Carolina Panthers. Shortly after his playing days, Tuaolo wanted to stop hiding who he was, and decided to tell the world via the show Real Sports and later on Oprah.
HONOLULU, HI
NBC Sports

Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons on Sunday

The 49ers' Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will end up being the second-ugliest game of NFL Week 6. Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place Thursday night. Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco -- albeit very banged up -- still has an...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals timeline for Mitchell's return from injury

Jeff Wilson Jr. has held down the fort for the 49ers, as several players on the running back depth chart have battled injuries early this season, but he could receive help soon. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers' leading rusher last season who suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Vivid Seats: 49ers fans to outnumber Falcons fans in Atlanta

The 49ers Faithful have been an incredible presence on the road and Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta will be no different per Vivid Seats. The ticket marketplace has predicted that 49ers fans will outnumber Falcons fans, 55 percent to 45 percent, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Week 6 contest.
ATLANTA, GA
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy