Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

By Jaclyn Roth
 3 days ago
@juliaroberts/instagram

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last?

According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships.

"I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney . "It's making out. Lots of making out."

"I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped.

@juliaroberts/instagram

Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel , 17, and Henry , 15.

As OK! previously reported, Roberts and Moder, who usually keep their romance out of the spotlight, have been sharing more behind the scenes photos of their life on social media.

"⭐️TWENTY⭐️ #can’t stop smiling😊 #can ’t stop kissing😘," she captioned a photo of the couple packing on the PDA on Monday, July 4.

In January, she shared a snap of the cinematographer, saying, "Happy Everything 🎂🎁⚡️ you make my world go round 🧡 #131."

Roberts agreed to join Ticket to Paradise — and it may have been because of Moder .

"It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of taking a break from Hollywood. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker."

@juliaroberts/instagram

"He was right to push me," she noted of her husband . "Because if he said, 'I don't know [about accepting the role],' I would have been like, 'I don't either! I'm not going!' That's the female plight. That feeling of leaving is hard."

The Hollywood stars spoke with E! News .

