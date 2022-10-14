ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Mom Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To 'Beat Up' Northside Principal

The mother of a Northside student was apparently arrested and charged with assault after threatening to beat up the principal of the school, according to a news report. But the mother has taken to social media to dispute that claim and tell her side of the story.

KLFY reported on Thursday that the mother, Logan Angelle, went up to the school and threatened the principal, which led to her arrest on charges of assault.

The incident happened Wednesday, Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.

Logan Angelle, 34 was arrested on charges of assault on a school employee and booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

At the time of the incident, Angelle had been told that school officials were in the process of banning her from the school grounds, Green said.

But the mother, who goes by Logan Angelle-Griffin on Facebook, posted publicly on social media that the report was wrong and told her side of the story.

It’s crazy how u can report false information to the news & arrest someone on a charge that isn’t valid. KLFY just…

Posted by Logan Angelle-Griffin on Thursday, October 13, 2022

In her post, the mother says she went up to the school a week ago to address a teacher she claims had verbally assaulted her son, but was told to return on Monday to file a report. But, when she came back to the school, she was told she and her son were banned from the campus.

The unidentified teacher, according to Angelle-Griffin’s post, has since been suspended.

After she left the campus, she says she was later pulled over on Moss Street and charged with “assault on a school teacher.”

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department records, Angelle-Griffin was given a bond of $250 and is not currently in prison, but is awaiting a court date.

What It Means If You Are Charged With Assault

Louisiana law states that assault is “an attempt to commit a battery, or the intentional placing of another in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery” (RS 14:36).

The website CriminalDefenseLawyer.com explains that “Assault in Louisiana is an attempt to cause physical injury to another person – for instance, attempting to strike someone with a hand or object, and missing.” It can also refer to “any intentional act or threat of action that reasonably causes a person to feel afraid of impending violence.”

A person who is charged with “assault on a school teacher,” according to Louisiana law, would be “fined not more than five hundred dollars or imprisoned not less than thirty days nor more than ninety days, or both” (RS 14:38).

Threats At Schools

Schools are on high alert in Lafayette Parish following a number of high-profile online and verbal threats at area schools. The school board addressed concerns at a Wednesday night meeting , and looked into increased disciplinary measures, seeking restitution from parents of students who make fake threats, and more.

You can view the school board’s full meeting below, where parents and board members discuss solutions.

