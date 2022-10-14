Read full article on original website
AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee vaults to No. 3, Alabama falls from top five in college football rankings
Rose three spots to No. 3 in this week's AP Top 25 after the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006. The rise continues a storybook start to the season for the Vols after second-year coach Josh Heupel's team began the year unranked. With wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama, four of Tennessee's six wins have come against teams who were ranked at the time of the matchup.
Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot
No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
Coaches Poll top 25: USC plummets as Tennessee, TCU make huge gains in college football rankings
After falling from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 43-42 loss at Utah on Saturday, USC dropped six spots to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll on Sunday. The fall comes as a sour pill for the Trojans, who were well-positioned to cement their place as College Football Playoff contenders following losses by other top-10 teams Penn State, Oklahoma State and Alabama during a wild Week 7.
James Madison bowl eligibility: Why Dukes are excluded from postseason, Sun Belt race in FBS debut season
No. 25 James Madison might be the best Group of Five team in college football. Behind star quarterback Todd Centeio, the Dukes sit at 5-0 and tied atop the Sun Belt standings, having won four of their five games by more than 20 points. Despite all the success, don't expect to see the Dukes come championship Saturday.
Women's college basketball preview: Predictions for the 2022-23 season, including South Carolina taking a jump
As the 2022-23 women's college basketball season approaches, some teams and players will carry on momentum from last year, some will improve significantly, and others will have to get back to the drawing board. With star player Aliyah Boston returning, it's almost a given South Carolina will be strong again....
Women's college basketball preview: Top Final Four contenders that could win the national championship
South Carolina was a scary team to face last season and will continue to be intimidating this year as the Gamecocks look to defend their national title. The team that embraces the Final Four grind every Friday certainly has the weapons to repeat, but nothing is guaranteed in college basketball with plenty of competition.
NBA preseason winners and losers: Draymond Green causes rift; Ben Simmons is back; Russell Westbrook benched
Impatience has become the norm in our society. We moan when we see anything but "same-day delivery" for our online orders. We cancel our Ubers and Lyfts if they're more than 10 minutes away. We don't even watch the opening credits for our favorite shows any more thanks to the "skip intro" button.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Miami (FL) 2-3; Virginia Tech 2-4 After two games on the road, the Virginia Tech Hokies are heading back home. Virginia Tech and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama star QB reportedly expected to start vs. Tennessee with Nick Saban hopeful
Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) is "expected to start" in the No. 3 Crimson Tide's critical showdown with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel said on "College GameDay". The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is expected to play for the Crimson Tide if all goes well in pregame warmups, Alabama coach Nick Saban said Friday night.
Alabama vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, college football scores today, NCAA top 25 highlights
No. 3 Alabama faced its largest deficit since 2019 in the first half at No. 6 Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide roared back and took their first lead of the game in the third quarter of Saturday's SEC on CBS showdown. Entering the fourth quarter, Alabama led 35-34 as it tried to extend its winning streak against the Volunteers to 16 in this battle of unbeaten rivals.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Wisconsin 3-3; Michigan State 2-4 The Michigan State Spartans head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. MSU and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Rutgers football recruiting: Preston Carey pulls in his tenth offer
Long Island freshman Preston Carey is turning into one of the top class of 2026 recruits in the nation. On Saturday, Carey pulled down his tenth offer, this time from a ranked ACC program. Carey was on-hand to see No. 18 Syracuse beat No. 13 North Carolina State at the Carrier Dome. He is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman from Long Island program St. Anthony’s. The offer from Syracuse goes alongside Carey’s strong list of Power Five offers including the likes of Georgia and Michigan. This summer, Carey was offered by Rutgers football, one of his first Power Five offers. Also on Saturday,...
Warriors extending Jordan Poole was a no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won't be so easy
Jordan Poole is a budding star. He's 23 years old, and in what was, effectively, his first NBA season of record, he put up 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage. Poole's defense remains a postseason question mark, same as Tyler Herro's in Miami, but hyper-creators and deadeye shooters like this don't grow on trees.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Goes 6-for-6 in preseason loss
Gobert finished Friday's loss to the Nets with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals over 30 minutes. Gobert was perfect from the field in the defeat but went just 4-for-10 from the charity stripe. He didn't register any blocks but still made an impact on the defensive end with four steals. Efficiency is a big part of Gobert's offensive game -- he's a career 65.3 percent shooter -- which helps make up for the fact that he's not a big-time scorer and isn't a good free-throw shooter. Despite the holes in his game, he's a valuable fantasy asset due to his elite rebounding and shot-blocking prowess.
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Prediction, odds, Bryce Young injury update, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 3 Alabama heads to Rocky Top to take on No. 6 Tennessee in the rivalry known as the "Third Saturday in October" in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Saturday. This edition is much different than those of the last decade-and-a-half, however. Both teams will enter the matchup undefeated for the first time since 1989, and it's only the third time during the Volunteers' 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide that they have even been ranked at the time of kickoff.
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 7: Proven simulation backs Clemson, Kentucky
There have only been two matchups between a pair of top-10 teams so far this season, but college football fans will get treated to two such games during the Week 7 college football schedule. The day gets started with a showdown between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State, with the Wolverines listed as 7-point favorites in the latest Week 7 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The action continues later in the afternoon when No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in an SEC on CBS game at 3:30 p.m. ET. Alabama is a 7-point road favorite in the Week 7 college football lines, as the Crimson Tide try to remain unbeaten against Tennessee during the Nick Saban era.
Texas Longhorns football: Harnessing recruiting momentum
As I watched Baylor lose to West Virginia last night, a few thoughts swirled in my head. First, Baylor losing quarterback Blake Shapen in the second half was devastating for the Bears. They didn’t have a Hudson Card-like back-up to call upon as the Horns did against WVU. Their back-up, though talented, just wasn’t ready.
Tennessee vs. Alabama odds, line, spread: 2022 Week 7 SEC on CBS picks, predictions from proven model
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide hope for the return of quarterback Bryce Young as they seek their 16th consecutive victory in the Third Saturday in October rivalry when they visit the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown on Saturday. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) posted a 24-20 victory against Texas A&M last week without Young, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury and is questionable for this contest. The Crimson Tide haven't lost to Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) since dropping a 16-13 decision in Knoxville in 2006.
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Clemson, Florida State in action
Week 7 of the college football season brings fans a buffet of big-time games, including six contests between ranked teams as conference races heat up and the national picture begins to take shape. In total, 19 AP Top 25-ranked squads will be in action throughout the day beginning with the noon ET slate and continuing until late in the evening.
