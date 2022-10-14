No. 3 Alabama heads to Rocky Top to take on No. 6 Tennessee in the rivalry known as the "Third Saturday in October" in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Saturday. This edition is much different than those of the last decade-and-a-half, however. Both teams will enter the matchup undefeated for the first time since 1989, and it's only the third time during the Volunteers' 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide that they have even been ranked at the time of kickoff.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO