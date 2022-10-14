ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Three Observations: Sabres handle Senators in home opener

By Josh Schmit
 2 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres began their 2022-23 NHL campaign on Thursday night at home against the Ottawa Senators. The Atlantic Division rivals had very different off-seasons where the Sabres didn't make many new additions, the Senators did.

Ottawa added two strong veteran players by signing forward Claude Giroux in free agency, and trading for goaltender Cam Talbot. They also acquired standout winger Alex Debrincat in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2022 NHL Draft. The team in Canada's capital looked to be vastly improved and ready to compete in a tough Atlantic division.

The Sabres got off to a shaky start early on in the first period, struggling to generate shots and scoring chances, however, they remained pretty sound on the defensive side of the puck. That is until Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring for Ottawa halfway through the opening frame.

Buffalo's offense came to life in the second period with the help of rookie winger J.J. Peterka scoring his first career NHL assisted by Dylan Cozens in a two-on-one rush early on in the period. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin got in on the fun just three minutes later batting the puck out of the air into the back of the net from point-blank range giving the Sabres the 2-1 lead.

The third period proved to be a quiet one on the goal scoring front for the majority of the period. Buffalo played a strong defensive game against the Senators largely in part to a 35 save performance from 41-year-old goaltender Craig Anderson. Forward Victor Olofsson sealed the game late in the third with not one, but two empty net goals.

The Sabres found their legs after a rough start to this year's home opener and powered their way through for their first win very early on in this young season.

Here are this game's three observations:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8zse_0iZ2JplT00
Rasmus Dahlin scores his first goal of the season Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - USA TODAY Sports

1.) The kids are alright

The Buffalo Sabres have one of, if not the deepest and most talented prospect pools in the entire NHL. With big names such as Owen Power, Jack Quinn, J.J. Peterka, Matthew Savoie, and Devon Levi, the Sarbes look poised to be great for years to come.

While it's great to have good prospects, they have to be able to transition to the next level of the game and so far they appear to be doing so.

J.J. Peterka, who the Sabres drafted 34th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, netted his first NHL goal in Thursday night's game. Scoring one goal in the NHL is by no means the benchmark for these Sabres prospects, but it was very exciting to see the way that Peterka and other young players like Jack Quinn performed at the NHL level.

Given the way that these prospects are playing with the big club in the NHL, the team looks like they're completing the development process of these young stars exactly as they should.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzLdr_0iZ2JplT00
Alex Tuch goes around Artem Zub Photo credit Kevin Hoffman - Getty Images

2. Play your game

The great Herb Brooks said it best in his famous 1980 Olympics speech to the United States hockey team, "play your game". During the first period, the Sabres looked like they lacked direction and weren't very confident in their game.

As the game progressed, Buffalo began to gain control of the game early on in the second period largely in part to the two goals from J.J. Peterka and Rasmus Dahlin.

The change in play also stems from a new group of leaders emerging. New captain Kyle Okposo along with alternate captains, Rasmus Dahlin and Zemgus Girgensons have found ways in the past to rally the team.

Other leaders like Alex Tuch and Craig Anderson have also been key pieces in settling down this young Sabres lineup helping them get back to basics and control play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxoDg_0iZ2JplT00
Craig Anderson stops Tim Stuztle Photo credit Kevin Hoffman - Getty Images

3.) He's still got it

A key factor in this win was stellar goaltending from veteran Craig Anderson who saved 35 of 36 shots faced.

Anderson re-signed with the team during the offseason on a one year deal worth 1.5 million. It was unclear whether or not the 41-year-old netminder would hang the skates up for good, but he decided to make his return in a tandem with new Sabre Eric Comrie.

Facing his old team, Anderson played extremely well down the stretch and remained calm, cool, and collected as the shots began to pile up in the third. "Young guy Andy" as the team refers to him has been a big piece of this veteran core on the youngest team in hockey.

------------

The Sabres continue their early homestand on Saturday as they welcome the Florida Panthers to town for the first time this season. The Panthers finished last season atop the league as President's Trophy winners, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Puck drop for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST, which means pregame coverage starts at 12 p.m. EST with Brian Koziol and Paul Hamilton on the radio home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Photo credit Losi-Gangi

Buffalo, NY
