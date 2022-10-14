ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Beach, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Build-out approved for Olympus Insurance headquarters

The city approved a permit Oct. 14 for Dav-Lin Interior Contractors to build-out space for Olympus Insurance at the Prominence Office Park at a construction cost of $728,613. Dav-Lin will build-out 16,421 square feet of space at 8375 Dix Ellis Trail. The space is on the third floor of Prominence 600.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Business Strategy: The Notorious F.I.T. behind Crunch Fitness

Craig Pepin-Donat doesn’t just own and run a fitness gym. The 62-year-old serial entrepreneur has been a gym operator and competitive bodybuilder for most of his adult life and relies on that background in the development of Crunch Fitness and its franchise system. That includes as an author and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center

Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Crunch Franchise offers training for owners at Harbour Village gym

Crunch Fitness was founded as a small gym in a basement studio in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 1989. As of February, it announced the opening in San Angelo, Texas, of its 400th location. Crunch operates in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant concept Plenti going in Vista Brooklyn

An aspiring entrepreneur for years, Jacksonville resident and hospitality veteran Dean Nixon designed a company to his specifications. He intends to open Plenti, a restaurant he created with the guidance of consultants, in January in Brooklyn. Plenti will offer bowls, salads, toasts and smoothies, as well as beer and wine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

St Johns celebrates 450-years of West African heritage

On Saturday, December 3, Historic City News subscribers are invited to participate when St Johns County celebrates 450 years of West African influence in the community with the 9th Annual SEA Community Gullah Geechee Heritage Festival, which will take place from noon until 5:00 p.m. at Armstrong Park, 4950 Harvey Avenue in Elkton.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story. Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement explaining why he told sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton she could not wear the uniform in her advertisements.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

