FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jacksonville Daily Record
Build-out approved for Olympus Insurance headquarters
The city approved a permit Oct. 14 for Dav-Lin Interior Contractors to build-out space for Olympus Insurance at the Prominence Office Park at a construction cost of $728,613. Dav-Lin will build-out 16,421 square feet of space at 8375 Dix Ellis Trail. The space is on the third floor of Prominence 600.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Business Strategy: The Notorious F.I.T. behind Crunch Fitness
Craig Pepin-Donat doesn’t just own and run a fitness gym. The 62-year-old serial entrepreneur has been a gym operator and competitive bodybuilder for most of his adult life and relies on that background in the development of Crunch Fitness and its franchise system. That includes as an author and...
Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center
Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Crunch Franchise offers training for owners at Harbour Village gym
Crunch Fitness was founded as a small gym in a basement studio in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 1989. As of February, it announced the opening in San Angelo, Texas, of its 400th location. Crunch operates in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica,...
Here comes the boom! SpaceX Dragon capsule to make splash down off First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People across the First Coast may he surprised to hear a loud boom Friday afternoon. The SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship will soar above the U.S. Friday before splashing down off Florida's Atlantic coast at 4:55 p.m. More specifically the splash down is projected to happen...
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant concept Plenti going in Vista Brooklyn
An aspiring entrepreneur for years, Jacksonville resident and hospitality veteran Dean Nixon designed a company to his specifications. He intends to open Plenti, a restaurant he created with the guidance of consultants, in January in Brooklyn. Plenti will offer bowls, salads, toasts and smoothies, as well as beer and wine.
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
News4Jax.com
List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
See photos of items up for grabs in Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s latest online auction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s still time to bid on items in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s online auction for the month of October. The auction began Friday and will run through 10 a.m. Friday, October 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Three cars and several...
Shoppers, local grocery stores feeling the pinch of inflation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics signals inflation is accelerating again. The consumer price index for September was up 8.2% compared to a year ago. Consumer prices increased 0.4%, impacting your every day groceries. Alyssa Ellis keeps shopping even though she’s feeling...
St Johns celebrates 450-years of West African heritage
On Saturday, December 3, Historic City News subscribers are invited to participate when St Johns County celebrates 450 years of West African influence in the community with the 9th Annual SEA Community Gullah Geechee Heritage Festival, which will take place from noon until 5:00 p.m. at Armstrong Park, 4950 Harvey Avenue in Elkton.
Candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff Lakesha Burton told to stop wearing JSO uniform
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Current Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey sent sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton a letter claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia'. First Coast News obtained the letter in which Sheriff Ivey cites a commercial made by Burton in which...
The Jacksonville Humane Society announce their Fall in Love Adoption Event
JACKSONVILLE, fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event from Saturday, October 15 through Monday, October 17. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The community is invited to come out to either...
Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story. Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement explaining why he told sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton she could not wear the uniform in her advertisements.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville police, suspect OK after exchanging gunfire outside Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was updated at 10:05 p.m. to reflect the most recent update from police. A Jacksonville man and all of the officers involved are OK after exchanging gunfire in the Moncrief area Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Officers were able to successfully take...
