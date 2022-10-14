ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Burn ban lifted across Spokane County

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – Regional fire marshals have lifted burn restrictions for Spokane County and the greater Spokane metro area.

The restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday.

“We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “This was a complicated season with heavy rains and cooler temperatures in the spring and early summer creating lush green growth.  Once temperatures increased, that green foliage turned brown and became a dangerous fuel source.  We are pleased that our Fire District and auto and mutual- aid partners responded quickly to all fires ensuring our community remained as safe as possible with the fire risk potential.”

The burn restriction lift will remain in place until weather and fire danger conditions change.

Provided that people follow regulations, outdoor recreational fires, including campfires, are now allowed in the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Millwood and unincorporated Spokane County.

