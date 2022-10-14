3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina

Thanks for signing up!

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs.

Paul Michael Hiser, 47, of Fort Recovery, has been charged with a third degree felony of Having Weapons Under Disability. The gun Hiser had in his possession was reportedly stolen from Darke County.

St. Mary’s residents Adam J.M. Beckman, 33, and Donnie L. McCoy, 39, have both been charged with a fifth degree felony of drug possession. Officers found 30 credit cards in their vehicle that were not registered to them.

Adam J.M. Beckman (left), Donnie L. McCoy(middle), and Paul Michael Hiser (right)

The Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) made 11 traffic stops, issues 4 citations for Driving Under the Influence and 7 written warnings on Thursday.

