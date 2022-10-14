ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Heavy rain & gusty winds for Mexico S. coast as Karl drifts southward

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qr2gv_0iZ2IdJM00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0iZ2IdJM00

** NO IMPACTS ** from Karl for Jacksonville/NE Fl./ SE Ga....

Low pressure over the Bay of Campeche (far SW Gulf of Mexico) was upgraded to tropical storm “Karl” late Tue. afternoon. A fairly strong trough of low pressure is moving into the Eastern U.S. helping to push a seasonally strong cold front that will sweep across the Southeast U.S. & fairly deep into the Gulf & SW Atlantic by Fri./Sat. Karl will not only be missed by the upper level trough.... but strong high pressure following the front over the Lower 48 + an upper level ridge north of the tropical cyclone will force Karl sharply southward with an eventual turn more to the southwest up to landfall through Saturday. Moderate shear has kept Karl in check not to mention nearby dry mid & upper level air + proximity to land though Karl has recently taken on a more symmetrical appearance. Once inland., Karl will weaken & dissipate over land this weekend though the GFS model shows a more shallow system a bit offshore while turning more westward. In any case... there will be no impacts to any of the U.S.

For Mexico: A Tropical Storm WARNING is in effect for: Coatzacoalcos to Sabancuy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2LbB_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0iZ2IdJM00

Elsewhere... a pretty active tropical wave has come off the coast of Africa & has some potential to develop. This wave won’t be able to make it much more than about half way (or less) across the Atlantic so any threat is far to the east of the U.S. In fact, the Central & Eastern Atlantic looks to be the main “playground” for the Atlantic Basin for a while thanks to persistent rather strong troughing over much of the Lower 48 of the U.S.

The European model does show low pressure developing near/east of Fl. next weekend due to cut-off upper level low. Time will tell, but the GFS shows surface high pressure in the same area at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0iZ2IdJM00

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) - common as we get deeper into autumn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0iZ2IdJM00

October origins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUeC_0iZ2IdJM00

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through September. This season so far is well below avg.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpFqx_0iZ2IdJM00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0iZ2IdJM00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0iZ2IdJM00

2022 names..... “Lisa” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0iZ2IdJM00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0iZ2IdJM00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0iZ2IdJM00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0iZ2IdJM00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0iZ2IdJM00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0iZ2IdJM00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0iZ2IdJM00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0iZ2IdJM00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0iZ2IdJM00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0iZ2IdJM00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0iZ2IdJM00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clERP_0iZ2IdJM00

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0iZ2IdJM00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0iZ2IdJM00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0iZ2IdJM00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0iZ2IdJM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0iZ2IdJM00

More
